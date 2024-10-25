Howe Challenges Newcastle Stars To Step Up

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London: Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says the challenge of keeping his star players happy is a "two-way thing" as the club pursue an upward curve.

Newcastle have made huge strides since a Saudi-backed consortium took control three years ago but their momentum has slowed since they qualified for the 2023/24 Champions league.

England winger Anthony Gordon, however, signed a long-term deal earlier this week and Howe is also desperate to keep record signing Alexander Isak amid speculation linking the forward with a move to Arsenal.

Howe, speaking to reporters on Friday, said the new contract for Gordon "cuts out a lot of needless noise around his future".

The Newcastle boss said it was "crucial" for the club, without a major trophy since 1969, to demonstrate to players the scale of their ambition.

"We have to have a perception of achievement, growing as a football club, not just to keep the so-called big names happy but everyone happy and going in a forward direction," he said.

"I've seen it very quickly go the other way so I think myself, everybody connected with the club, has a big job to try and keep that momentum positive and keep the dreams really big and it's absolutely crucial that we continue to do that."

Howe insisted players must take their share of responsibility.

"We need to make sure that we are delivering our part as a football club for them," he said.

"But also, the player has to perform to that level so if he's saying he has huge ambitions he has to be actually doing the business on the pitch. It's a two-way thing -- the challenge is always thrown back."

Newcastle, currently ninth in the Premier League, visit Chelsea on Sunday with reports that talks over a new contract for Isak have stalled -- he has four years left on his current deal.

Howe insisted Newcastle were desperate to keep hold of the 25-year-old Sweden international, saying he would be reluctant to swap him for anybody in world football.

But he added that it was a "complex situation".

"With Alex, he's got a long contract anyway at the football club and we have to be really careful regarding our spending due to PSR (profitability and sustainability rules) so it's not a clear-cut situation.

"We of course love him, desperate for him to stay at Newcastle for many years and score loads and loads of goals for us but I don't see a short-term issue with his contract."