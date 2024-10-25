Qatar Hosts Ukrainian Delegation To Address Humanitarian Dimensions Of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar hosted a Ukrainian delegation led by Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, HE Dmytro Lubinets to address urgent humanitarian concerns arising from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In the discussions with the Ukrainian delegation, of State for International Cooperation HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to providing a neutral for humanitarian dialogue. Her Excellency emphasized Qatar's dedication to facilitating meaningful humanitarian engagement aimed at alleviating the hardships faced by civilians affected by the ongoing crisis.

The discussions culminated in specific agreements to support those affected, including streamlined processes for the recovery of personal documents for displaced individuals and the exchange of lists of missing soldiers.

In addition, letters from prisoners of war were shared, creating a vital communication channel for affected families and providing much-needed support for those impacted by the conflict.

HE Al Khater expressed Qatar's appreciation for the constructive involvement of all parties in these discussions, reiterating Qatar's unwavering commitment to peaceful resolutions rooted in international law and humanitarian principles.

