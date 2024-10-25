(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Verofax and Jawraa Partner to Revolutionize Customer Experience with Holobox AI Agent



DUBAI, UAE, Oct 25, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Verofax, a leading provider of cutting-edge customer service solutions, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jawraa, a renowned and digital services company in Saudi Arabia. This strategic partnership aims to elevate customer experiences by introducing Verofax's advanced Holobox AI agent and in-app AI agent solutions, tailored to meet the needs of institutions and large enterprises.







The collaboration between Verofax and Jawraa is set to redefine customer service in the

digital era by enabling seamless, AI-powered interactions that bridge the gap between

physical and virtual engagement. The Holobox AI agent provides immersive, holographic

support for in-person interactions, while the in-app AI agent delivers intelligent,

personalized assistance within mobile applications. Both solutions are designed to

enhance customer engagement, streamline operations, and optimize service delivery

across industries.



Strength of the Partnership

Jawraa brings a wealth of expertise to the partnership, leveraging its extensive

relationships with telecom giants and enterprises in Saudi and across the Middle East. The

company's robust portfolio of digital solutions and telecom services positions it as a key

player in driving digital transformation for governments and large-scale enterprises. Known

for fostering innovative technology partnerships, Jawraa has consistently demonstrated its

capacity to scale and implement sophisticated solutions that meet the dynamic demands

of modern businesses.

Verofax, with its innovative AI-powered solutions, aims to transform customer experiences

through augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. Recently, the

company secured $3 million in bridge funding, reaffirming its commitment to deploying AI

and AR experiences that enhance user engagement across various sectors, including

tourism and sports. Verofax's partnership with Jawraa marks a significant milestone in its

growth trajectory as it continues to pioneer advanced customer service technologies.







Enhancing Customer Experience through AI Innovation

Dr Sulaiman Al-Turki CEO of Jawra said:“The introduction of Holobox and in-app AI agents

will provide customers with a new level of convenience and interactivity. These AI-driven

tools are designed to handle complex inquiries, provide real-time support, and personalize

customer journeys, resulting in faster resolution times and improved satisfaction levels.

The solutions will be particularly beneficial for sectors that rely on high-touch customer

interactions, such as government services, telecom, and large-scale enterprises”

Mr. Wassim Merheby CEO/ Cofounder of Verofax, commented, "Our partnership with

Jawraa guarantees elevated customer service for public companies and enterprises to

promote sales and awareness on clients' services. By partnering with Jawraa and

showcasing the service on Saudi Export Development authority during Gitex 2024 in Dubai,

we received a huge interest from prospects seeking next-generation customer experiences

for enterprises and governments alike."

About Jawraa

Since 2005, Jawraa has been a driving force in digital transformation, empowering

businesses and governments with innovative solutions.

As a leading digital services and telecom company, Jawraa partners with global tech giants

like SAP and Microsoft to deliver cutting-edge services in cloud computing, AI, and more.

Trusted by top enterprises and Saudi ministries, Jawraa plays a pivotal role in shaping the

digital future of the Middle East

About Verofax

Verofax is a technology innovator specializing in AI and AR solutions that elevate customer

experiences and streamline business operations. By integrating cutting-edge AI tools,

Verofax enables enterprises to provide personalized, efficient, and immersive customer

interactions. Verofax continues to drive growth and innovation, having recently secured $3

million in funding to expand its AI and AR capabilities across various sectors. Verofax is a

portfolio company of Sanabil PIF, KAUST, Plug & Play, 500 startup, Hub71 and other

leading VCs globally offering its services to Fortune 100 companies across 50 markets.

Learn more at

