Women Account For Over 52% Of The Tourism Workforce In Latin America, According To UN Tourism

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )-- UN and Paraguay's of Tourism present a joint report on the role of women in the regional tourism sector. The study is presented in the lead-up to the 1st Regional on Women's Empowerment in Tourism in Latin America and the Caribbean, held in Asunción, Paraguay, on October 21 and 22.

The report stresses the importance of female leadership in the sustainability and gender inclusion transformation process taking place in the tourism sector. The points highlighted include:

The role of tourism as a vehicle for women's empowerment. Female workers already account for 52% of the total permanent workforce in the tourism sector, a figure that rises to 60% in certain segments , such as accommodation and food service.

The presence of women in tourism education, where 69% of the total number of individuals enrolled in tourism-related studies are women.

As well as stressing the positive aspects offered by the tourism sector to women in the region, the study also highlights the challenges they face. Some common examples are the job insecurity linked to informal employment, or being overloaded with tasks, with women often performing functions that mirror their caring role in the domestic context, etc..

In the same vein, although the significant female presence in the sector is highlighted, the analysis also reveals that women are in the minority in decision-making posts in tourism ministries, where they occupy only 25% of those positions. Similarly, they are under-represented among owners of tourism businesses and in positions of responsibility, in general.

Although the overall trend is positive, there are still significant areas for improvement, as UN Tourism states in its report..

In Asunción, exploring strategies to achieve gender equality.

The conference in Asunción, which marks an important step towards gender equality in the tourism sector, brings together representatives from various member states, female leaders in the tourism sector and experts on gender and tourism to analyze the report's findings, and to share best practice of initiatives of this kind in their own countries.

The event also includes round tables and workshops to enable participants to explore strategies for implementing the report's recommendations and promoting improved working conditions, as well as getting more women into leadership positions in tourism.

“Tourism has enormous potential for the empowerment of women, especially in Latin America and the Caribbean,” said Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary-General of UN Tourism, during his speech.

“The women of Latin America are the sector's driving force in the region, and the study offers some specific suggestions for moving forward towards greater equality and participation by women in tourism, which is a key sector for economic growth in many countries.”

Leticia Ocampos de Peña, First Lady of Paraguay, invited all Paraguayan women to the event, which she described as“very important because it seeks to raise awareness of the challenges facing women in the tourism sector.”

She added:“It will be a chance to promote the exchange of knowledge, to implement policies with a gender perspective, and to learn, grow and foster inclusive tourism.”

Angie Duarte, Paraguay's Minister of Tourism, stressed the significance of Senatur and UN Tourism's work in bringing together women who work in the national tourism sector. She thanked First Lady Leticia Ocampos for her unhesitating support for the initiative,“which seeks to address gender inequalities in the sector and to foster more opportunities for female empowerment.”

“This is a crucial time for highlighting the importance of women in the tourism industry worldwide, and I invite all women who are working on their own personal development and that of their communities to join us at this transformative event. Together, we can build a more equitable and prosperous future for all women,” she added.

The original source-language text of this announcement is the official, authoritative version. Translations are provided as an accommodation only, and should be cross-referenced with the source-language text, which is the only version of the text intended to have legal effect.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink