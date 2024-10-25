Singapore Fully Rolls Out Passport-Less Immigration Clearance At Changi Airport

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Oct 25 (CNA) – Passport-less clearance has been fully implemented across all of Changi Airport's four terminals since Sep 30, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Thursday (Oct 24).

As of Oct 15, close to 1.5 million travellers have cleared immigration without having to present a passport under the initiative, ICA said.

Senior Assistant Commissioner Alan Koo, Commander (Airport) of ICA, said the initiative has reduced the average clearance time per traveller by 60 per cent, from 25 seconds to 10 seconds.

“With automated clearance being the norm at our checkpoints, our officers are now redeployed to take on higher-value job roles, such as interviewing and profiling, to safeguard Singapore's borders,” he said.

LESS PRESSURE ON OFFICERS

Checkpoint Inspector Md Firdaus Rosli, who has been with ICA for 17 years, has witnessed firsthand the gradual adoption of the technology.

As an assessment and investigation officer, CI Firdaus

profiles travellers and interviews anyone of interest, before granting them immigration clearance.

In the past, clearance was all done manually by officers at the counters, he recalled.

“Usually there will be long queues and longer waiting time for all the travellers, And that will put stress and pressure on the officers seeing the long queues building up. The travellers also feel very lethargic, and sometimes there'll be complaints,” said CI Firdaus.

“The new clearance concept ... has reduced the time significantly.”

He added that the new system has helped officers overcome potential language barriers with incoming foreign travellers, as the machines incorporate common foreign languages such as Bahasa Indonesia and Mandarin.

“REALLY COOL” SYSTEM

Under the initiative, arriving and departing Singapore residents – which include Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders – can clear immigration solely by using their facial and iris biometrics.

However, it does not include children under six years old, as the physical features and biometrics of this group are still developing and may not provide a reliable means of authentication.

All foreign visitors can also utilise that clearance method when they depart the country, as their biometric details would have been captured when they arrived.

“All foreign visitors will still need to present their passport for immigration clearance upon arrival in Singapore,” the ICA reminded travellers.

The agency emphasised that travellers should still bring their passports with them, as the documents may be required for immigration clearance at their destination countries.

Mr Eric Taufan, a mergers and acquisitions consultant, had first used the system when the trial started back in August.

“It's really cool actually. I wish other countries, especially in the region, will start adopting the system,” said the 38-year-old who travels abroad frequently for work.

He added that he has never faced any hiccups using the system, especially in the last four weeks when his travel schedule has been more intense.

British national Andy Bingham, 61, who resides in Singapore, used the system for the first time on Thursday and found it quick and efficient.

“I don't want to say bad things about other people's passport systems, but I've been to some where you put your passport in and the machine doesn't even recognise the passport,” said the director of an energy business.

The system is next set to be implemented at Marina Bay Cruise Centre in December.