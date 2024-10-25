NJ Coalition Slams Feds For Ignoring Key Environmental Impacts Of Offshore Wind Development

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) BEACH HAVEN, N.J., Oct. 25, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - The New Jersey citizens group Save Long Beach Island (Save LBI) today rebuked the Bureau of Ocean Management (BOEM) for issuing a final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) that blatantly ignores critical environmental impacts for offshore wind development in six lease areas off the coast of New Jersey and New York in a region known as the New York Bight. The area lies to the north of the controversial Atlantic Shores South project (OCS-A 0499) off the southern coast of New Jersey, which received federal approval in July.







Image caption: Map showing the six offshore-wind lease areas in the New York Bight region off the coast of New Jersey and New York. Source: BOEM.

BOEM's Final Programmatic Environmental Impact Statement (Final PEIS) flouts the intent of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and masquerades as a“comprehensive” environmental review as it fails to address the most significant environmental decisions: the location of a wind project and the number and size of the wind turbines to be placed in the project area - decisions BOEM quietly covets for itself and the developer to make, according to Save LBI, the grassroots organization dedicated to protecting the New Jersey shore environment.

The 600-plus-page EIS, which is intended to justify BOEM's selection of lease areas in the New York Bight region, remarkably only addresses technical mitigating measures, such as spotting whales at long distances, which unfortunately is largely ineffective and not environmentally significant.

“BOEM will now proceed to prepare EIS's for projects within the New York Bight area without offering any real, environmentally different alternatives - only a choice to approve or disapprove the proposed developer's project,” said Bob Stern, president and co-founder of Save LBI.“The real travesty here is that the outcome is already largely pre-determined since BOEM provides no criteria in those documents that would lead to disapproval of a project.”

In so doing, BOEM sidesteps the intent of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), enacted by Congress in 1970 to compel government agencies to seriously consider environmental impact when they make their most important and environmentally impactful decisions and to look at alternative means of accomplishing their goals through the process of preparing an EIS and allowing for public input.

Even more egregious, at no point in the flawed BOEM NEPA review process is the public allowed to inject its views and concerns regarding the most crucial environmental decisions of location and project size.“The BOEM process not only flouts NEPA's intent but misleads and insults the public by following the ineffective and inefficient past process of pursuing only a single developer proposal, regardless of the potential environmental impact, and rendering the public's input meaningless. It is situations like this that led to the passage of NEPA in the first place.”

Save LBI will be challenging the BOEM NEPA review process in court. The legality of that process will be determined by a judge, but from the standpoint of making sound decisions informed by the public, this is not a process to embrace.

About Save LBI:

Save Long Beach Island (Save LBI) is an organization of citizens and businesses on and off Long Beach Island (LBI), New Jersey working together to protect the ocean and the Island and neighboring communities from the destructive impacts of offshore wind projects. As a not-for-profit, non-partisan entity, we do not endorse any political candidates but vigorously pursue policies and actions that protect the Island and surrounding communities. The coalition is led by Beach Haven resident Dr. Bob Stern, a Ph.D. engineer with experience in environmental law who previously managed the U.S. Department of Energy's office overseeing environment protection related to energy programs and projects.

