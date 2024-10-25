Swiss Expat Describes The 'Total Uncertainty' Of Life In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The situation in the Middle East remains extremely tense as Israel and the group Hezbollah continue fighting. A Swiss woman living in Lebanon describes what life has been like in a country under siege.

This content was published on October 25, 2024

Radio, TV and journalist.



More from this auth German Departme



Deutsch de Schweizerin im Libanon:"Es herrscht die totale Verunsicherung"

Français fr Une Suissesse du Liban parle de l'((insécurité totale)) qui y règne

Italiano it Una svizzera in Libano:"L'incertezza è totale"
العربية ar "لا نشعر بالأمان هنا": سويسرية تصف الوضع في لبنان

Since the Israeli-Hezbollah conflict escalated in late September, the country's health ministry has reported over 2,500 casualties and more than 12,000 wounded. On Wednesday Israeli strikes hit the southern suburbs of the capital Beirut.

Meanwhile Hezbollah on Wednesday said it had launched a rocket attack against a military manufacturing company near Tel Aviv, although there was no immediate confirmation of a defence facility having been hit nor of any casualties, The Guardian reportedExternal link .

According to the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), around a quarter of Lebanon is under an Israeli evacuation order. Around a fifth of the country's 5 million inhabitants have already been displaced, the UNHCR said.

Last week SWI swissinfo spoke to Maha Weber, a Swiss national who retired early and has been living in Lebanon for six years, not far from Beirut.

SWI swissinfo: What is the situation like in the village where you live?

Maha Weber: Fortunately, I live in a village that is a bit out of the way, around 20 kilometres north of Beirut. I hear the Israeli fighter jets every day.

I can see as far as Beirut. Sometimes in the evening I can see bombing over the capital from my window. It's such a painful feeling. I think: how are civilians and families coping under these bombs?

SWI: How do you cope?

M.W.: Badly. That's all I can say. The mixed feeling of powerlessness, injustice and arbitrariness is unbearable. Supporting refugees in nearby schools and phoning family, friends and acquaintances in Lebanon and Switzerland sometimes help to calm me down.