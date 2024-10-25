Copper Concentrate Stored At The Minera Mine Will Be Audited

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) SGS Panama Control Services will be in charge of auditing the processed and semi-processed material at the mine, specifically the 132 thousand tons of copper concentrate that are currently stored at Minera Panama facilities, located in the district of Donoso, province of Colon. The of Commerce and Industry, Julio Moltó, announced the endorsement of the contract during his appearance before the Budget Committee of the National Assembly on Wednesday, October 23, but little has been known about the agreement and its scope. The contract, which was signed on October 15, has a total value of 73,718 dollars and 72 cents and a term of 45 days for its fulfillment, starting from the issuance of the order to proceed.

