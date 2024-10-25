Automotive Giants Unveil A Bevy Of Affordable Evs To Counter China's Models
10/25/2024 2:05:17 PM
Several large European automakers
unveiled a bevy of affordable electric cars
during the recent
Paris Motor Show
to counter the flood of cheap electric cars coming out of China. With electric vehicle demand waning in recent months partly due to high purchase costs, some of Europe's most dominant carmakers are looking to boost demand and recapture the market they
lost to Chinese brands .
The East Asian nation solved the electric vehicle affordability problem through a mix of industrial policies and tens of billions of dollars in...
