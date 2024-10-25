JMD Warns Respiratory Patients Of Dust Accumulation In Different Areas
10/25/2024 2:01:38 PM
Amman, Oct. 25 (Petra)-- The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), on Friday, issued a warning to patients with respiratory issues about the presence of heavy dust in several parts of the Kingdom due to active winds.
In a statement, the weather department recommended patients particularly those with respiratory conditions to stay out of open spaces and take the appropriate safety measures to prevent the negative health
consequences of dust.
