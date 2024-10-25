عربي


JMD Warns Respiratory Patients Of Dust Accumulation In Different Areas

10/25/2024 2:01:38 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Oct. 25 (Petra)-- The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), on Friday, issued a warning to patients with respiratory issues about the presence of heavy dust in several parts of the Kingdom due to active winds.
In a statement, the weather department recommended patients particularly those with respiratory conditions to stay out of open spaces and take the appropriate safety measures to prevent the negative health consequences of dust.

Jordan News Agency

