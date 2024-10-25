CDD Teams Rescue Falling Tourist In Ma'an

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 25 (Petra)--A fell from a height in a difficult location 5 kilometers from the main road in the Shobak area, according to a report received by the operations and control center, the Public Security Directorate spokesperson said.He said that Ma'an and rescue and ambulance crews arrived at the scene of the accident right away. When they arrived, they discovered that a foreign visitor had fractured her right hand and sustained other injuries after falling from a height. After administering the required first aid on the scene, the ambulance crews walked her to the ambulance so she could be sent to Queen Rania Governmental Hospital for the required care.