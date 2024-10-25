Gaza Truce Talks To Resume In Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) “We had the opportunity to talk about the importance of finding a sustainable solution to the Palestinian issue, and of course, what is called the day after Gaza, which is the path to peace in the region in general,” the prime continued.“Our discussions on this file were constructive ... and there were many proposals and discussions about these proposals and how we can reach a stable and sustainable situation in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, leading to a sustainable solution to the Palestinian issue, and of course keeping the two-state solution as the main reference for this process.”

“The efforts to end the war have been ongoing since October 8, first to prevent the war from breaking out, and then also to prevent the expansion of the war and contain the conflict,” he said.

“The efforts in November resulted in the release of some prisoners and hostages and a temporary ceasefire,” HE Sheikh Mohammed said.“Unfortunately, since that time, we have been trying as much as possible to reach an agreement to end this war.”

“Unfortunately, the negotiations went through several stages in which there were great challenges, and every time we got closer to a solution, unfortunately, there was a regression in the steps,” he added.

In response to a question about whether Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was obstructing the negotiations, he said:“Through our role as a mediator, our policies are based on not saying who constitutes an obstacle, and not favouring one party over the other.”

“You can go back to the negotiation process and see where it stopped at each stage, and it will be clear who stopped it at each stage,” the prime minister added.

Asked whether Qatar had contacted Hamas leaders after Sinwar's assassination, he said:“We have resumed contact with representatives of the Hamas political bureau in Doha. We have held some meetings with them in the past few days.”

Regarding Israel's claims against Al Jazeera journalists, HE Sheikh Mohammed said:“We are very proud of Al Jazeera Foundation and its coverage of wars in the world, stressing that the Al Jazeera Network works according to the highest international standards and there is no justification for targeting journalists in conflict zones and excuses for that are unacceptable.”

The prime minister thanked Blinken for the visit.

“We are certain that by committing to the partnership between Qatar, the countries of the region and the US, we can achieve peace in the region,” he said.

“Allow me to express our appreciation for the essential and major role played by Qatar as an important partner in its attempt to bring peace and stability to the region,” Blinken said.

“I would like to personally tell the prime minister of Qatar that you personally played a major role in the efforts to return the hostages to their homes,” he added.

Blinken said that Qatar has generously provided thousands of tonnes of aid to Gaza over the past months, noting that Qatar has provided important aid to the Lebanese army, such as salaries and fuel.

The US's top diplomat said that the negotiation process is moving forward, and that a negotiation session on a ceasefire and prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas will be held within days.

Blinken added that“the negotiations will be held in the coming days and we will know if Hamas is serious about them”, adding:“We reject the (Israeli) generals' plan to starve and kill people.”

“It is necessary that we have a plan that allows Israel to leave the Gaza Strip and prevents the return of Hamas,” he said.

