Israeli Occupation Forces Storm Kamal Adwan Hospital In Northern Gaza
Date
10/25/2024 2:01:22 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Israeli Occupation forces stormed Kamal Adwan Hospital in the town of Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza, early Friday.
Eyewitnesses reported that the occupation soldiers stormed the hospital, instructing patients to move to the main courtyard, according to Palestinian news agency (WAFA).
The hospital's director noted that some windows in patient rooms were shattered due to continuous shelling by Israeli forces.
Last night, the hospital was surrounded, with Israeli military vehicles firing upon the facility, endangering sick children inside.
Additionally, soldiers blocked essential aid from reaching the hospital, where over 15 patients are in urgent need of surgeries that are impossible to perform under the current siege conditions.
The Israeli occupation army has intensified its assault in northern Gaza amid a suffocating siege that has left tens of thousands of people without food and water.
The onslaught, which began on Oct. 5, is the latest episode in Israels brutal offensive that has killed nearly 42,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 100,400 since Oct. 2023.
MENAFN25102024000067011011ID1108818826
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.