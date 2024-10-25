Israeli Occupation Forces Storm Kamal Adwan Hospital In Northern Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Israeli forces stormed Kamal Adwan Hospital in the town of Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza, early Friday.

Eyewitnesses reported that the occupation stormed the hospital, instructing patients to move to the main courtyard, according to Palestinian news agency (WAFA).

The hospital's director noted that some windows in patient rooms were shattered due to continuous shelling by Israeli forces.

Last night, the hospital was surrounded, with Israeli military firing upon the facility, endangering sick children inside.

Additionally, soldiers blocked essential aid from reaching the hospital, where over 15 patients are in urgent need of surgeries that are impossible to perform under the current siege conditions.

The Israeli occupation army has intensified its assault in northern Gaza amid a suffocating siege that has left tens of thousands of people without food and water.

The onslaught, which began on Oct. 5, is the latest episode in Israels brutal offensive that has killed nearly 42,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 100,400 since Oct. 2023.

