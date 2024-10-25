Souq Waqif's The Bazaar An Instant Hit With Shoppers

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Bazaar, a new shopping event in Souq Waqif's Eastern Square, has drawn huge crowds since its opening Thursday, with hundreds of vendors offering a diverse range of goods from Qatar and beyond.



Around 200 shops representing more than 170 companies from 24 countries, including Qatar, other Gulf countries and those from other regions, are showcasing a vast array of products.



Organisers noted an overwhelmingly positive response on the opening day with a massive turnout of both residents and visitors from neighbouring countries, particularly Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.



The event, which runs until November 12, showcases a diverse range of products, creating a vibrant and bustling atmosphere in the popular destination.



According to the organisers, The Bazaar's appeal lies in its curated selection of items, providing a one-stop-shop for a variety of needs. Foodies can indulge in a range of culinary delights, from traditional dates and nuts to international delicacies.



Shoppers can browse through an extensive selection of apparel, shoes, accessories, jewellery, and perfumes. Home decor enthusiasts will find unique pieces, particularly the Turkish-made items proving popular. Other highlights include an array of kitchenware, children's toys, and souvenirs, making it an ideal destination for families and tourists seeking exceptional mementos of their visit.



“This is the first time we've organised this one-of-its-kind event. We aim to present a diverse range of popular offerings at reasonable prices, and the response has been incredible. People really love it,” an organiser told Gulf Times, expressing confidence that The Bazaar will become an annual event, given its initial success.



He noted that the strategic location within Souq Waqif itself has undoubtedly contributed to The Bazaar's popularity. The iconic marketplace, a major tourist attraction, provides a captivating setting, enhanced by the pleasant October weather. The surrounding area also gives visitors a wealth of dining options, with numerous local and international restaurants providing a rich culinary experience.



The Bazaar operates under extended hours to accommodate the large number of visitors: Saturday to Wednesday, 10am to 10pm; Thursday, 10am to 11pm; and Friday, 2pm to 11pm. Entry is free.



Participating companies have expressed significant satisfaction with the event, highlighting its ability to reach both local residents and tourists. The Bazaar's success marks a significant boost to Souq Waqif's already vibrant atmosphere and promises to be a highlight of Doha's autumn events calendar.

MENAFN25102024000067011011ID1108818824