MOFA's Director Of International Organizations Department Affirms Qatar's Growing Humanitarian Role Internationally

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Director of International Organizations Department at the of Foreign Affairs Sheikha Hanouf bint Abdulrahman Al-Thani emphasized the State of Qatars leading and growing role in supporting global humanitarian efforts.

This was highlighted during the semi-annual technical meeting to review progress within the framework of the strategic dialogue between the State of Qatar and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Her Excellency reaffirmed the State of Qatar's commitment to continue providing humanitarian support and actively contributing to international efforts aimed at alleviating human suffering and addressing the challenges faced by humanity.

The meeting included key Qatari partners with OCHA, such as the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, the Qatar Fund for Development, the Qatari International Search and Rescue Team from Lekhwiya, Qatar Charity, Qatar Airways, the Qatar Red Crescent Society, and the Education Above All Foundation.

The meeting reviewed progress on the joint action plans developed following the high-level strategic dialogue held last May.

Discussions also focused on enhancing cooperation in the fields of humanitarian aid, data exchange, and developing practical solutions to improve humanitarian relief access to vulnerable and conflict-affected areas, in order to support the most vulnerable populations.

MENAFN25102024000067011011ID1108818823