Over 100 Palestinians Killed In New Israeli Attacks Death Toll At 42,847

Gaza: Palestinians murdered from Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip since dawn today has risen to more than 85 martyrs.

Medical sources in Gaza reported that more than half of the number of martyrs fell in the northern Gaza Strip, where more than 45 martyrs have been recorded since dawn today. On the other hand, local sources confirmed that all water desalination in the Gaza Strip and the northern Gaza Strip have stopped working as a result of being targeted by the occupation forces, adding that there are distress calls from Palestinians to provide water to those besieged in northern Gaza.

For its part, the Civil Defense in Gaza announced that the Israeli occupation arrested the director of the Civil Defense Center in Jabalia and one of the firefighting teams during the occupation forces' storming of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, and took them to an unknown location.



A Palestinian boy sits on the rubble of the destroyed Maghazi Camp Services Club building following an Israeli strike on the Maghazi refugee camp in the Gaza Strip on October 24, 2024. (Photo by Eyad Baba / AFP)



Israeli attacks in Khan Younis claim 28 Palestinian lives

A devastating Israeli airstrike early Friday morning in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, has resulted in the murder of 28 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, according to local sources.

Sources told Palestinian news agency (WAFA) that the Israeli occupation military targeted a house in Al-Manara area of Khan Younis. The attack not only led to significant loss of life but also left dozens injured.

Last night, Israeli occupation forces carried out an airstrike on a residential complex in the Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza, resulting in the murder and injury of approximately 150 civilians, including women and children.

The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 2023 has so far resulted in at least 42,847 documented Palestinian fatalities, with over 100,544 others injured.

Thousands of victims are feared trapped under rubble, inaccessible to emergency and civil defense teams due to Israeli attacks.

Israel's genocidal attacks continue unabated despite calls from the United Nations Security Council for an immediate ceasefire and directives from the International Court of Justice urging measures to prevent genocide and alleviate the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.



