Trick Or Treat: Japanese Snacks To Be Available For Tasting At Halloween Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Displayed in order from the top left to the bottom right: Funwari Meijin Kinako mochi, Corn Arare, BEIKA MOCHI Teriyaki, Saku Saku Panda and Tanoshii Ramen.

Tanaka Farms logo

JFOODO logo

Rice crackers, panda-shaped cookies, and other uniquely Japanese treats will be available at a sampling event at Tanaka Farms Pumpkin Patch on October 26-27





◆ 1) Funwari Meijin Kinako mochi, 2) Funwari Meijin Hokkaido cheese mochi by Echigo Seika Co., Ltd.



◆ 1) Corn Arare, 2) Citrus and Salted Rice Malt Arare by MORIHAKU CONFECTIONERY LTD.



◆ 1) BEIKA MOCHI Teriyaki, 2) BEIKA MOCHI Butter by Iwatsuka Confectionery Co., Ltd.



◆ 1) Saku Saku Panda,by Kabaya Foods Corporation



◆ 1) tanoshii Ramen, 2) tanoshii SUSHI by Kracie, Ltd.



The Halloween sampling event is planned to be the first of a variety of events promoting the appeal of Japanese snacks until February 2025, details of which are to be announced on the social media below.



■Event Overview



Dates and Times: October 26th (Saturday) from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 27th (Sunday) from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (PDT)



Location: Tanaka Farms, 5380 3/4 University Dr, Irvine, California 92612



Event Details: A Japanese snack sampling event will be held at Tanaka Farms Pumpkin Patch, allowing families and guests of all ages to sample unique Japanese treats and experience new flavors alongside Tanaka Farms' Halloween activities such as pumpkin picking, wagon rides and a corn maze.



■Giveaway Campaign Announcement



A giveaway campaign will also be held in conjunction with the sampling event, in which people who follow the social media accounts“Love Snacks, Love Japan” and“Tanaka Farms” will have the chance to win 4 admission tickets to Tanaka Farms for any season, or a pack of Japanese snacks sent to their home. The campaign will be open until Thursday, October 31st.



Organizer Company:

[Company Name] JFOODO

[Website]



Entrusted Companies:

[Company Name] Japan Taste Marketing Inc.

[Website]



[Company Name] Pasona Inc.

[Website] Machiko Saito

Japan Taste Marketing Inc.

+1 310-349-7614

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram Legal Disclaimer: EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

- Kenny TanakaORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center (JFOODO) has launched promotional activities to introduce Japanese snacks and other products popular among tourists visiting Japan to US consumers.According to Japan Tourism Agency, over 70% of tourists to Japan return home with Japanese confections, and 20% report it as the souvenir with which they are most satisfied.As its first initiative, JFOODO will exhibit a booth of Japanese snacks at the Southern California venue Tanaka Farms Pumpkin Patch, on October 26th (Saturday) from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 27th (Sunday) from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (PDT).While Halloween is often associated with candy and chocolate, this event will also promote unique Japanese snacks like "senbei" (rice crackers) alongside Japanese chocolate snacks. The event will be the first of its kind at Tanaka Farms, and the organizers have expressed a desire to provide visitors with a unique opportunity to taste Japanese snacks.