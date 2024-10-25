SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Against WM Technology, Inc. - MAPS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against WM Technology, Inc. ("WM" or the "Company")

(NASDAQ: MAPS ). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected]

or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether WM and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until December 16, 2024, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired WM securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained a t .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On August 9, 2022, WM disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that its board of directors had received an internal complaint relating to "the calculation, definition, and reporting of [its] MAUs [monthly active users]", a self-described key operating metric for the Company. Specifically, WM reported that "growth of our monthly active users, reported as MAUs, has been driven by the purchase of pop-under advertisements," but that "internal data suggests that the vast majority of users who are directed . . . via pop-under advertisements close the site without clicking on any links."



On this news, WM's stock price fell $0.87 per share, or 25.14%, to close at $2.59 per share on August 10, 2022.



Then, on September 24, 2024, the SEC issued a litigation release (the "Release") in which it announced that it had "charged [WM], its former CEO, Christopher Beals, and its former CFO, Arden Lee, for making negligent representations in WM Technology's public reporting of [MAUs] for WM Technology's online cannabis marketplace." The Release also noted that the SEC had instituted a related settled administrative proceeding against WM Technology" and that the Company had "agreed to pay a civil penalty of $1,500,00."



On this news, WM's stock price fell $0.012 per share, or 1.29%, to close at $0.92 per share on September 25, 2024.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED