The Godfather Of Tech Joins Reuters Automotive USA Conference Panel To Shape The Future Of Software-Led Vehicles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Professor Timothy E. Bates, widely known as“The Godfather of Tech” and a pioneer in artificial intelligence and immersive technologies, was featured as a panelist at the Reuters Automotive USA on October 23, 2024. Bates joined leaders from Volkswagen, Verizon, Mobilisights, moderated by CNBC to discuss the transformative role of software in reshaping the automotive industry, particularly in delivering cutting-edge in-cabin experiences.



With decades of experience spanning global corporations, including General Motors and Lenovo, Bates has continuously pushed the boundaries of technology and innovation. He currently serves as a Professor of Practice at the University of Michigan College of Innovation and Tech, and as a consultant and advisor to multiple start-ups and industry organizations.



At the conference, he offered insights on leveraging software to create personalized in-car experiences that mirror the functionality and convenience of smartphones. From automated payments to in-cabin shopping and travel assistance, Bates' contributions promise to revolutionize how drivers and passengers interact with their vehicles.



Transforming the Next Decade of Automotive Innovation

The automotive industry is undergoing its most significant transformation in 50 years. To succeed, companies must create the optimal software-defined vehicle, strengthen supply chains, and streamline future vehicle strategies-all while adhering to U.S. climate regulations.



Automotive USA 2024 unites 700 industry leaders from tech, strategy, manufacturing, software, supply chain, and product development, fostering collaboration and in-depth discussions that move the industry forward. This event is designed to help automotive leaders secure a competitive edge and shape the future of the industry.



“Software is not just a feature-it's the future of automotive experiences,” says Bates.“We're now at a point where the car is more than just a mode of transport; it's an extension of our digital lives, and this opens up enormous business opportunities for OEMs and tech innovators.”



The panel explored how Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) can shift their focus to cars already in production to enable new features and drive continuous investment.



Other Speakers Alongside Prof. Bates Included:



.Frank Weith, Director of Connected Services, Volkswagen of America

.Eileen Gilbert, Vice President - Head of Product Management, Mobilisights

.Scott Nash, Senior Director, Sales - Vehicles, Verizon



Moderated by:



.Mike Wayland, Autos Reporter, CNBC



About Timothy E. Bates (The Godfather of Tech):

Bates is a renowned CTO, innovation consultant, and thought leader in AI, blockchain, and immersive technology. He has been instrumental in shaping the future of the tech industry with over 40 years of experience, including major contributions at Fortune 500 companies. His thought leadership continues to inspire a new generation of tech professionals and business leaders. To book Prof. Bates as a speaker or tech consultant , visit thegodfatheroftech.



