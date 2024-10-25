Cyberport Venture Capital Forum 2024 Grand Opening Media Outreach Newswire APAC

|
Time
Programme & target speakers
14:00 – 14:05
Welcome Remarks
Ir Eric Chan, Chief Public Mission Officer, Hong Kong Cyberport
14:05 – 14:10
Opening Remarks
Mr Joseph H. L. Chan, JP, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region
14:10 – 14:15
Group Photo
14:15 – 14:20
Development of Web3 Hub@Cyberport
Ms Georgina Chu, Chief Corporate Development Officer, Hong Kong Cyberport
14:20 – 14:35
Panel discussion 1: Defining Web3.0: Innovations and Impacts
Moderator: Ms Rachel Lee, Director of Web3 & FinTech Development, Hong Kong Cyberport
Panelists:
Mr Benjamin Chodroff, Head, HSBC Lab
Mr Vince Turcotte, Business Development Lead, Asia Pacific, Chainlink Labs
14:35 – 14:50
Panel discussion 2: Unleashing the Power of Stablecoins: Paving the Way for Financial Revolution
Moderator: Mr William Yao, Co-Founder, Global CPO & COO, Hamsa
Panelists:
Mr Sean Lee, Co-Founder and CSO, IDA
Ms Vivienne Fung, Head of Central Compliance Department, The Bank of East Asia
Web3.0 Use Cases Keynotes
AI + Web3
14:50 – 15:00
Keynote: Web3.0 Use Cases Keynote
Ms Anna Liu, General Manager of Tokenisation, HashKey Group
Mr Aaron Tsu, Growth Manager, AGI Open Network
Mr Chris Su, Founder & CEO, HolmesAI
Payment and Other Financial Innovations
15:00 – 15:10
|
Keynote: Stablecoins: The Emerging Market Story
Mr Alex Witt, General Partner, Verda Ventures
15:10 – 15:20
|
Keynote: Innovations in Digital Asset Custody
Mr Lucas Yang, Head of Sales and Solutions, Cobo
15:20 – 15:30
|
Keynote: Avalanche: Supporting Real World Use Cases
Mr Leroy Mah, Regional Head, Ava Labs
15:30 – 15:40
|
Keynote: The First PayFi Network
Mr Richard Liu, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Huma Finance
Cultural
15:40 – 15:50
|
Keynote: IP-backed assets drive a new round of Renaissance
Mr Steven Mi, CEO, TraditioNow
Green and Supply Chain
15:50 – 16:00
|
Keynote: How a fintech is driving technology in construction
Mr Ben Wong, CEO, Riverchain
16:00 – 16:10
|
Keynote: Introduction to FISCO
Mr Philip Pun, Principal Product Evangelist, Webank
16:10 – 16:20
|
Keynote: OriginTrail: Decentralized Knowledge Graph
Mr Vincent Chan, Director, Polkaport East
Mr Zen Fong, OriginTrail's APAC Partner & Ecosystem Builder
16:20 – 16:30
|
Keynote: Scaling Practical ESG impact with Web3.0
Mr Arthur Lam, Co-Founder & CEO, Negawatt Utility Limited
Financial Innovations
16:30 – 16:40
|
Keynote: Web3.0 Tokenization Use Cases
Mr Napoleon Lam, Senior Vice President, ABT
16:40 – 16:50
|
Keynote: Web3 Financial Innovation Use Cases
Mr Kevin Loo, CEO, DigiFT
Digital Identity & Verification
16:50 – 17:00
|
Keynote: Embracing Decentralised Identity
Mr Benjamin Chodroff, Head, HSBC Lab
17:00 – 17:10
|
Keynote: Ownership Transfer and Verification
Mr Jacky Lam, Executive Director, Certizen
Entertainment & Culture
17:10 – 17:20
|
Keynote: Cultural
Mr Sebastien Borget, Co-Founder & COO, The Sandbox
Ms Flora Chan, Partnership Account Manager, Great Entertainment Group
17:20 – 17:30
|
Keynote: Integrated AI Travel Web3 Platform
Ms Emma Lang Zijun, Marketing Manager, China Year International Technology Limited
17:30 – 17:55
Panel 3: Bridging the gap: The Road to Mass Adoption
Moderator: Ms Laura Wang, Partner, Elven
Panelists:
Mr Raj Bagadi, Founder & Director, E Money Network
Ms Serra Wei, Founder, Aegis Custody
Mr Justin Chan, CFA - Executive Vice President, Head of Business & Partnerships, RD Technologies
17:55 – 19:00
Networking Cocktail