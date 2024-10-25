Arvind Kejriwal Attacked During Campaign In Delhi’S Vikaspuri, Claims AAP

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday claimed that their national convenor Arvind Kejriwal was attacked during the 'Jan Sampark Abhiyan' campaign in the Vikaspuri area of Delhi.

“Arvind Kejriwal was holding a padyatra in Vikaspuri area and meeting people there. The BJP is not able to digest the love and blessings that Arvind Kejriwal is getting from people. Today, people associated with the BJP have tried to attack Arvind Kejriwal,” said AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj in a posted on his X account.

He said that over the past few days, whenever Arvind Kejriwal engages with the public, he receives immense love and affection.

He added that earlier too, attempts have been made to hurt Arvind Kejriwal in jail.

“When Arvind Kejriwal was in jail, his insulin was stopped, attempts were made for his death,” Bharadwaj added.

“Yesterday, he visited an ice cream shop in Connaught Place, followed by a paan shop, and soon, many youngsters, children, and elderly people gathered to talk and take selfies with him,” he said.

He added that this is what the BJP is struggling to accept and today, BJP-affiliated individuals attempted to attack Arvind Kejriwal.

There was a major lapse in Kejriwal's security in the Vikaspuri during his campaign.

Reportedly, five to six people reached very close to the former Delhi Chief Minister and tried to attack him. However, the AAP workers in the security ring prevented the possible attack on Kejriwal.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the attack on Arvind Kejriwal is extremely condemnable and worrying.

“It is clear that the BJP has carried out this attack through its goons. If anything happens to Arvind Kejriwal, the entire responsibility will be on the BJP. We are not going to be afraid-the Aam Aadmi Party will remain steadfast on its mission,” the former Deputy Chief Minister said.

He added that BJP first tried to kill Arvind Kejriwal in jail, adding that now the court has released him and he is coming out every day to meet the people of Delhi, so BJP is trying to kill him through its goons.

“BJP wants to finish off Arvind Kejriwal by any means because they will never be able to defeat him in elections,” he said.

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said that the attack on Arvind Kejriwal is deeply condemnable and alarming.

“It's evident that BJP orchestrated this through its goons. If anything happens to Kejriwal ji, BJP will be fully responsible,” he said.

He added that Kejriwal has been a beacon of honest politics and a pioneer of change, transforming Delhi's & Punjab's education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

“His leadership is crucial not just for Delhi but for the future of India. We will not be intimidated-AAP will stay committed to its mission,” the minister said.