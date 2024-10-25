K'taka Bypolls: Cong Playing Appeasement Politics, Pralhad Joshi Says At Nomination Rally For BJP Candidate

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 25 (IANS) Union Pralhad Joshi on Friday claimed that is engaged in appeasement while significant changes are taking place in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at a roadshow in support of BJP candidate Bharat Bommai -- son of BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai -- in Shiggaon for the November 13 bypolls, Pralhad Joshi said: "Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, significant changes are happening in the country. We have raised prices for farmers' produce, provided fertiliser subsidies, and given MSPs for crops.

"We have undertaken road construction. In this constituency, under the guidance of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, it was another ex-CM Basavaraj Bommai who took on the task of bringing the water of Varada river to your fields."

Assserting that the Congress should be defeated due to its "corrupt acts", the Union Minister said: "In this area, 18,000 houses have been built, and concrete roads constructed. If you want development work to continue, you must support Bharat Bommai. Congress misleads people with guarantees. While we give people 5 kilos of rice, Congress previously claimed they had no funds for such schemes. Congress must be defeated due to corruption, such as the looting of Valmiki Corporation funds."

Speaking on the occasion, former Chief Minister and veteran BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa said: "On election day, bring your family and friends to vote for Bharat Bommai. Thanks to all of you for coming to show your support in this intense heat."

Meanwhile, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, said: "We do not want an anti-Dalit government, nor a government that loots Valmiki Corporation funds. To remove such a government, Bharat Bommai must win. Congress is anti-Dalit, and we must teach them a lesson."

Bypolls will be held in three Assembly constituencies of Karnataka -- Channapatna, Sandur and Shiggaon -- on November 13.

The ballots will be counted on November 23.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy - the NDA nominee from the high-profile Channapatna Assembly seat, BJP candidates from Sandur, Bangaru Hanumanthu, and Bharat Bommai from Shiggaon contituency, filed their nominations on Friday for the November 13 by-elections in Karnataka.