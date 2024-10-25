Agility Insurance Services Announces Partnership With Prominence Health Plan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Agility Insurance Services , a leading Field Marketing Organization (FMO) and General Agency for and life insurance, is proud to announce its new partnership with insurance provider Prominence Health Plan .

Prominence Health Plan, with more than 30 years of experience in the health service industry, is a provider of Medicare Advantage plans and other health insurance services. The company operates in Nevada, Texas, Florida, California, South Carolina, and Washington, D.C.

The partnership between Agility and Prominence allows Agility to offer Prominence's healthcare plans and highlights Agility's commitment to provide its marketing agents with top insurance providers. Since its founding in July 2009, Agility has been a constant presence in the health insurance industry, always adapting and thriving in an ever-changing landscape.

“We are happy to be partnering with an established provider like Prominence Health Plan,” said Steve McLaughlin, President of Agility Insurance Services.“Working with Prominence allows us to further provide resources to agents so that they remain successful.”

Agility Insurance Services is an agency focused on equipping health insurance agents with all the tools they need to make health insurance available to anyone who might need it, whether you are an individual or a small business owner. Our sales team, specializing in health insurance marketing and contracting, provides ample resources to our agents, ensuring their ability to best serve consumers. Whether they are assisting an individual or a small business owner, Agility agents do their best to serve those seeking better coverage.

Prominence Health Plan has kept families, businesses, and communities in Nevada healthy by providing health service excellence and quality care. Prominence Health Plan began in 1993 as a health maintenance organization (HMO) and became a subsidiary of Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) in 2014. The Company offers a spectrum of products, including employer-sponsored commercial health plans, self-funded administrative services through Prominence Administrative Services, and Medicare Advantage plans throughout Nevada and parts of Texas and Florida.

Prominence also operates seven Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) in California, Florida, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, and Washington D.C., which are managed care systems that benefit communities by providing coordinated, high-quality care to Medicare patients. For more information about Prominence Health Plan, visit ProminenceHealthPlan or ProminenceMedicare.

