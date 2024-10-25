Most Expensive Home In The Carolinas Sells For $14 Million, Reflects Enduring Strength Of Western North Carolina’S Real Estate Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Historic Sale of the Iconic Lazy Bear Lodge Signals Confidence in Recovery Following Hurricane Helene

DROPBOX:

PHOTO CREDIT: Ryan Theede/Cameron Stewart, CDS Visuals

LINVILLE, N.C., Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a resounding affirmation of North Carolina's resilient market, the landmark sale of Lazy Bear Lodge at 1907 Flattop Cliffs Drive has been finalized at $14 million, making it the highest-priced in the history of North Carolina. Originally listed as the most expensive home in both North and South Carolina, this sale underscores investor confidence and commitment to the region's long-term prosperity. The sale was marketed exclusively by Marilyn Wright of Premier Sotheby's International Realty's Asheville office. Natalie Earnhardt and Josh Aldridge, the Linville Ridge Sales Team, of Premier Sotheby's International Realty's Linville Ridge office brought the buyer.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Perched atop 5.86 pristine acres in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Lazy Bear Lodge in Linville Ridge combines awe-inspiring design and panoramic views of Grandfather Mountain, making it a coveted sanctuary for discerning buyers. Spanning four private, gated lots, the estate boasts Western art and mountain architecture, harmonized with European and Adirondack influences, offering an exceptional retreat immersed in the natural beauty of Linville's elevated landscapes.

The main residence is an architectural marvel, with a 25-foot timber-framed Great Room highlighting locally sourced stone and timber. Luxurious materials such as cypress posts and paneling, golden birch, poplar, and cherry bark seamlessly integrate with state-of-the-art amenities.

The estate's additional structures further enhance its allure. The Folly House serves as a world-class entertainment venue, complete with a full kitchen, dining area, and expansive sitting room. Meanwhile, the Hobbit House is a unique wellness retreat, featuring a golf simulator, wet bar, sauna, and exercise space-each detail designed to elevate the experience of mountain living.

“In the wake of Hurricane Helene, this sale exemplifies the resilience of our community and the optimism shared by buyers who recognize the unparalleled beauty and opportunity of properties in this region,” said Budge Huskey, president and chief executive officer, Premier Sotheby's International Realty.“The commitment to invest in premier mountain estates highlights the unwavering confidence in the market's recovery.”

“Lazy Bear Lodge is an exceptional property that encapsulates the best of mountain living, combining, privacy, and an unrivaled natural setting, said Marilyn Wright.“This sale not only signifies the continued appeal of North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains but also the dedication of those who believe in the enduring value of these one-of-a-kind properties.”

“We are blessed to have facilitated the acquisition of Lazy Bear Lodge,” said Natalie Earnhardt and Josh Aldridge.“Our client's investment in both the property and the community serves as a catalyst for positive change as the region recovers from the storm.”

About Premier Sotheby's International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby's International Realty has over 1,400 sales professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby's International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage was founded by The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida's business community since 1964, and is proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com .

Elise RamerPremier Sotheby's International Realty...P: