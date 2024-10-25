SC Dismisses CBI's Plea Against Quashing Locs Against Rhea Chakraborty In Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) challenging the Bombay High Court's decision to quash the Look Out Circulars (LOCs) issued against Rhea Chakraborty and her family members in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

A bench headed by Justice B.R. Gavai came down heavily on the CBI's counsel and cautioned that not only it will impose exemplary cost but will also reward the probe agency with "compliments".

The Bench, also comprising Justice K.V. Vishwanathan, was possibly hinting recording of adverse comments against the CBI in its judicial order for filing "frivolous" plea merely because the accused were "high profile".

In its decision delivered in February this year, the Bombay High Court had quashed and set aside the LOCs issued against Chakraborty, her brother Showik, her father, an army veteran, and her mother.

"It is not in dispute that all the petitioners have roots in the society. The right to travel is a fundamental right and cannot be curtailed except according to due procedure established by law," it said.

Rhea, along with 19 others, were arrested by the NCB in connection with the drugs angle which surfaced during the investigations of the actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Sushant's father had levelled various allegations against Rhea Chakraborty, including taking money from his son and also threatening him to disclose his medical reports to the media.

Sushant's family has also accused Rhea of keeping him away from his family.

It may be recalled that the Supreme Court had ordered a CBI probe into the death by suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who was an emerging star in Hindi cinema, was found dead at his apartment in Bandra in Mumbai in June 2020. He was 34.

Sushant has worked in over 10 films. He is fondly remembered for playing the role of Indian cricket legend and 2011 World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the film "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story", which released in 2016.