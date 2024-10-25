More Than 55 Iconic Buildings And Landmarks In Canada To Be Illuminated For World Occupational Therapy Day

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ottawa, ON, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 27, 2024, 57 iconic buildings and landmarks across Canada will light up blue in a show of support for World Occupational Therapy Day, an international celebration to promote the work done by occupational therapists (OTs) and occupational therapist assistants (OTAs). World Occupational Therapy Day promotes and celebrates the profession locally, nationally, and internationally, and the meaningful differences that OTs and OTAs make in the lives of their clients.

“Illuminating iconic buildings, bridges, and signs in blue brilliantly symbolizes the tremendous impact made by the 20,000+ OTs and OTAs each day as they improve the health and wellbeing of those living on Turtle Island, on the land also known as Canada, and help them participate more fully in activities that are important to their everyday lives,” says Lisa Diamond Burchuk, CAOT's President.“We look forward to celebrating the hard work and dedication of all OTs, OTAs, and students across the country, along with their families, friends, and members of the public, in their communities on Sunday.”

First launched in 2010 by the World Federation of Occupational Therapists (WFOT), World Occupational Therapy Day has become an important date as it falls in October, which is celebrated as Occupational Therapy Month in Canada. WFOT's theme for this year is“Occupational Therapy for All” to globally promote the roles of OTs and OTAs in working together with others to facilitate participation and community interaction. As a profession, OTs and OTAs around the world collaborate with many groups and communities for the benefit of individuals, families, and society as a whole.

Some of the landmarks that will light up across the country include BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, the British Columbia Parliament Buildings in Victoria, Calgary Tower and Red Deer City Hall in Alberta; the City Hall Clock Tower in Moose Jaw, the Sasktel Centre in Saskatoon; Esplanade Riel and IG Field in Winnipeg, the CN Tower in Toronto, Kingston City Hall, the Veterans Skyway Bridge in Trenton, and RBC Place in London, Hôtel Le Concorde in Québec City, Downtown Place in Moncton, the Big Fiddle in Sydney and Yarmouth Town Hall in Nova Scotia, and St. John's City Hall in Newfoundland.



The full list of landmarks to be illuminated across the country in recognition of World Occupational Therapy Day include:

Alberta

Calgary Tower , Calgary, (Oct. 27)

Grand Prairie Sundial , Grand Prairie (Oct. 27)

Moose Jaw City Hall Clock Tower , Moose Jaw (Oct. 27)

Red Deer City Hall , Red Deer (Oct. 27)

Saline Creek Pedestrian Bridge , Wood Buffalo (Oct. 27)

BC

BC Place Stadium , Vancouver (Oct. 27)

British Columbia Parliament Buildings (Ceremonial Entrance and Fountains) , Victoria (Oct. 27)

City of Nanaimo Bastion , Nanaimo (Oct. 27)

Confederation Garden Park Fountain and Waterfall , Victoria (Oct. 27)

Fitzsimmons Covered Bridge , Whistler (Oct. 27)

Fraser River Footbridge , Quesnel (Oct. 27)

Lafarge Lake Fountain , Coquitlam (Oct. 27)

LED Light Pole , Coquitlam (Oct. 27)

Science World , Vancouver (Oct. 27)

Vancouver Convention Centre , Vancouver (Oct. 27)

Victoria Street Bridge Lighting , Victoria (Oct. 27)

Manitoba

Esplanade Riel , Winnipeg (Oct. 27)

IG Field , Winnipeg (Oct. 27)

Selkirk Water Tower , Selkirk (Oct. 27)

New Brunswick

Avenir Centre , Moncton (Oct. 28)

Downing Street , Moncton (Oct. 28)

Downtown Place , Moncton (Oct. 28)

Edmundston City Hall , Edmundston (Oct. 27)

Newfoundland and Labrador

Confederation Building , St. John's (Oct. 28)

St. John's City Hall , St. John's (Oct. 27)

Nova Scotia

Big Fiddle , Sydney (Oct. 28)

Yarmouth Town Hall , Yarmouth (Oct. 27)

Ontario

Brampton Clock Tower , Brampton (Oct. 27)

Canada Life , London (Oct. 27)

Centennial Fountain , Peterborough (Oct. 27)

Central Bridge , Carleton Place (Oct. 27)

CN Tower , Toronto (Oct. 27)

Collingwood Clock Tower , Collingwood (Oct. 27)

Fred A. Lundy Bridge , Newmarket (Oct. 28)

Guelph Market Square , Guelph (Oct. 27)

Hamilton sign , Hamilton (Oct. 27)

JA Taylor building , London (Oct. 25)

Kingston City Hall , Kingston (Oct. 27)

London City Hall , London (Oct. 25)

Market Square , Kingston (Oct. 27)

Oakville Town Hall , Oakville (Oct. 27)

Ottawa sign , Ottawa (Oct. 27)

Peace Bridge , Fort Erie (Oct. 27)

Peterborough City Hall , Peterborough (Oct. 27)

Princes' Gates (Toronto Exhibition Place) , Toronto (Oct. 27)

RBC Place , London (Oct. 27)

Riverwalk Commons , Newmarket (Oct. 28)

Sifton Properties on Dufferin , London (Oct. 27)

Toronto Sign , Toronto (Oct. 27)

Quinte West Sign , Quinte West (Oct. 27)

Vaughan City Hall , Vaughan (Oct. 27),

Veterans Skyway Bridge , Trenton (Oct. 27)

PEI

Shaw Building , Charlottetown (Oct. 27)

Summerside City Hall , Summerside (Oct. 27)

Québec

Hôtel Le Concorde , Québec City (Oct. 27)

John Abbott College , Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue (Oct. 27)

Saskatchewan

City Hall Clock Tower , Moose Jaw (Oct. 27)

Sasktel Centre , Saskatoon (Oct. 27)

About the Canadian Association of Occupational Therapists

The Canadian Association of Occupational Therapists (CAOT) is a national organization that supports more than 20,000 occupational therapists (OTs), occupational therapist assistants (OTAs), and students who work or study in Canada. We provide resources, services, and learning opportunities that assist OTs in achieving excellence in their professional practice. Additionally, CAOT provides leadership in the development and promotion of the occupational therapy profession in Canada and internationally.

