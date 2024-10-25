Homeowners Beware Of“Blow And Go” Duct Cleaning Scams

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Mt. Vernon, NY - Innovative Air, a leading HVAC company serving New York and Connecticut, is alerting homeowners to be cautious of“blow and go” scams perpetrated by unscrupulous HVAC contractors and duct cleaning services. These scams involve companies offering low-cost, ineffective air duct cleaning services that leave homes no better off than before.

According to the National Air Duct Cleaners Association (NADCA), these fraudulent companies charge nominal fees, often advertising“whole house air duct cleaning” for prices as low as $350. They frequently use fear tactics, such as falsely claiming the presence of mold and other harmful substances in HVAC systems, to upsell unnecessary services. These operations typically involve a single technician, equipped with little more than a shop vac, completing the job in a mere two to three hours. In contrast, reputable companies like Innovative Air invest thousands of dollars in equipment, utilize a two-person team, and dedicate most of the day per air duct zone to ensure optimal results.

“In the last week alone, we've encountered two cases of homeowners falling victim to these scams,” said a spokesperson for Innovative Air.“Homeowners should know that quality HVAC servicing cannot be rushed. It's crucial to choose a certified professional who prioritizes thoroughness over speed.”

Homeowners are encouraged to verify the credentials of any HVAC service provider before hiring. NADCA provides an online directory to help find certified professionals who adhere to industry standards.

Innovative Air prides itself on a commitment to excellence and integrity, offering comprehensive HVAC services with guaranteed quality.“Our philosophy is simple: only the best will do. We ensure every project is completed to the highest standard, without shortcuts,” the spokesperson added.

For more information on avoiding HVAC scams and choosing a reputable service provider, please visit Innovative Air Solutions or NADCA's guide on avoiding scams.

