ISL 2024-25: Nonchalant Northeast United FC Hope To Break Jamshedpur FC’S Winning Streak

Guwahati, Oct 25 (IANS) Jamshedpur FC juggernaut will to Guwahati and take on NorthEast United FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Saturday.

A cracking contest is likely between two sides whose fortunes have been on an upward trajectory this year. Khalid Jamil's blueprint has settled seamlessly amongst the Red Miners, who are placed second in the table with 12 points from five games.

The Highlanders have accumulated five points from as many matches and are 10th in the standings, but they have been beaten only once in their previous four games. NorthEast United FC, too, have produced positive signs under the tutelage of Juan Pedro Benali, and they must be certain that better things are on the radar for them moving ahead in the current campaign.

In their 14 meetings in the ISL, NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC have won two and six games respectively. Six of their games have resulted in a draw.

NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali brushed away suggestions that his team is under any pressure. However, he highlighted a key area of concern with regards to their defensive unit.

“There is no pressure on us. But we are hungry. I don't look at points, but I look at the goals scored against us. Two goals against us per game is too much. We need to decrease that and if we do so, then we will automatically do well as we are one of the teams to have scored the most goals this season,” Benali said.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil maintained that his side is extremely keen on getting a positive result tomorrow. He was all praise for the home team of this fixture too.

“Everyone is doing well. All the focus is on tomorrow. We have a vital game coming up. NorthEast United FC have a very good coach and a good mix of Indian and foreigner players. They are overall one of the best teams in the ISL,” Jamil said.