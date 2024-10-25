Over 3.3M Tons Of Grain Harvested In Vinnytsia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of October 25, Vinnytsia agrarians have harvested over 3.3 million tons of grain, having collected from 87% of the sown area.

This information was reported to Ukrinform by the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration (RMA).

"According to operational data, as of October 25, 2024, over 3.3 million tons of grain have been harvested across all categories of farms," the RMA stated.

The regional authorities noted that grain and leguminous crops have been harvested from 87% of the sown area, with an average yield recorded at 53 quintals per hectare (compared to 64.4 quintals per hectare in the previous year).

The harvesting of corn for grain continues, with 68% of the area harvested at an average yield of 56.9 quintals per hectare, which is significantly lower than last year's figures of 82.1 quintals per hectare.

Additionally, it was reported that by October 18, Ukraine had already harvested 67.3 million tons of the new crop, collected from an area of 17.7 million hectares. In total, 42.8 million tons of grain, 18 million tons of oilseeds, and nearly 6.5 million tons of sugar beets have been harvested.