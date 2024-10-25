Rheinmetall Hands Over Further 20 Marder Ifvs To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany's arms Rheinmetall has handed over 20 more Marder infantry fighting to Ukraine.

This is said in a statement published on the company's website , Ukrinform reports.

“Rheinmetall has handed over 20 additional Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) to the Ukrainian for their defence against the Russian aggressor,” the statement reads.

Thus, this brings the total number of combat vehicles delivered directly to Ukraine or in the context of so-called ring exchanges (Ring­tausch) to around 200. A three-digit number of these systems are Marder 1A3 infantry fighting vehicles.

In addition, Rheinmetall has provided Marder infantry fighting vehicles and Leopard main battle tanks in double digits through a ring exchange process.

The latest order for the delivery of 20 Marder was financed by the German government.

The Marder 1A3 version being delivered by Rheinmetall to Ukraine features additional laser rangefinders for efficient and precise target engagement. It significantly improves the ability of vehicles to effectively resist enemy offensives, giving the Ukrainian military an additional technological advantage.

The first delivery of 20 combat vehicles of this type was arranged by Rheinmetall on behalf of the German government in March 2023.

As reported, Germany's arms manufacturer Rheinmetall has received a framework contract from the Bundeswehr for the delivery of 155mm artillery ammunition, in particular to Ukraine.

Photo: Rheinmetall