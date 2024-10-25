KPC: Kuwait Crude Oil Up To USD 75.54 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 25 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti oil price gained 35 cents during Thursday's trading to hit USD 75.54 per barrel, compared with USD 73.19 pb the day before, Kuwait Corporation (KPC) said Friday. Globally, crude futures dropped 58 cents to USD 74.38 pb and West Texas Intermediate also lost 58 cents to USD 70.19 pb. This followed data released by the US Information Administration (EIA) that crude edged up by 5.5 million barrels last week to 426 million barrels. (end) km

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.