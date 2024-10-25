KPC: Kuwait Crude Oil Up To USD 75.54 Pb
KUWAIT, Oct 25 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti crude oil price gained 35 cents during Thursday's trading to hit USD 75.54 per barrel, compared with USD 73.19 pb the day before, Kuwait petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Friday.
Globally, brent crude futures dropped 58 cents to USD 74.38 pb and West Texas Intermediate also lost 58 cents to USD 70.19 pb.
This followed data released by the US energy Information Administration (EIA) that crude Stocks edged up by 5.5 million barrels last week to 426 million barrels. (end)
