Italian Deputy FM Denounces European Parliament Resolution On Azerbaijan

Akbar Novruz
Italian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International
Cooperation Edmondo Cirielli, who also coordinates the ruling
Brothers of Italy party's national directorate, has
criticized the European Parliament's recent resolution on
Azerbaijan, Azernews reports .
Cirielli, responsible for Caucasus affairs in the Italian
government, called the October 24 resolution "historically and
legally inaccurate," stressing that it disregards key details of
the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict and Europe's strong energy
partnership with Azerbaijan.
“Parliament is sovereign, but this does not mean that government
representatives cannot express their views; we are democratic
countries,” Cirielli remarked.
Highlighting what he described as "legal and historical fraud,"
he asserted,“It was Armenia that illegally (condemned by the UN)
occupied not only Garabagh but also an area twice as large,
inhabited solely by Azerbaijanis, with the support of the Red Army
for thirty years." He went on to say that independent UN reports
absolve Azerbaijan from responsibility for the Armenians leaving
the region, claiming it is“the rhetoric of pro-Russians who
support the Armenian separatist leadership” that has driven the
exodus. "As a result of the war started by Armenia under the
pretext of protecting Armenians in the region, which is
internationally recognized as Azerbaijan's territory, over 750,000
Azerbaijanis were forced from their lands," he added.“Azerbaijanis
still cannot return to their lands, as their cities are destroyed
and heavily mined.”
Cirielli emphasized, "There are no Azerbaijani troops on
Armenian territory,” noting that Armenia had previously returned
four occupied Azerbaijani villages.“There are no disputed
territories; Armenia itself has declared this.” He criticized the
European Parliament's resolution, stating that it undermines
efforts toward a peace treaty by inciting internal conflict in
Armenia.“This resolution really exposes the Armenian government to
internal strife,” he noted, mentioning how the Armenian opposition,
backed by Russia, accuses the government of compromising Armenian
rights.
He also questioned the criticism of Europe's energy relationship
with Azerbaijan:“The attack on energy dependence on Azerbaijan's
gas based on TAP, which came to Italy and which our European
partners have been pushing us to double in order not to depend on
Russian gas, is also surprising.” Dismissing claims that Azerbaijan
buys Russian gas, Cirielli pointed out that“in the last two years,
export and trade relations between Russia and Armenia have
quadrupled” under the influence of sanctions on Russia. He argued
that the EU should adopt a neutral, stabilizing approach in the
Caucasus: "Our partners from the USA are doing this very well."
From a geopolitical perspective, he said,“Azerbaijan is a
strategic partner of Italy and the EU not only in terms of energy
and economy, but also politically, as it aims to prevent Russian
troops from deploying in the Caucasus.” He noted that Russian
forces are stationed in Armenia and occupy Georgian regions,
adding, "I have visited all the countries of the region many times
and received numerous delegations from all three countries in
Italy.”
Concluding his remarks, Cirielli reinforced Italy's stance on
maintaining strong ties with Azerbaijan, stressing its significance
in stabilizing the Caucasus region.
