Gulmarg Attack: Gondola Ropeway Shut As Precautionary Measure

Two and two porters were killed in the attack on Thursday while another porter and a soldier were injured. Terrorists attacked a vehicle of the force six kilometres from Gulmarg, a hotspot.

The officials said,“The Gondola cable car project in Gulmarg's Bota Pathri sector has been temporarily shut following Thursday's terror attack. The shutdown is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of tourists and staff.”

The Gondola, known for attracting tourists year-round with stunning views and unique mountain experiences, is expected to resume operations once security assessments and measures are complete, they further said.

Local authorities are working closely with security agencies to monitor and address the situation, they added.

The Gondola in Gulmarg is the second longest and second highest cable car service in the world. A two-stage lift ferries people to and from the Kongdoori mountain, near the Apharwat peak at a height of 13,976 feet.

The first stage transfers from the Gulmarg resort at 8,694 feet to Kongdoori station in the bowl-shaped Kongdoori Valley. The second stage of the ropeway takes tourists and skiers to a height of 13,058 feet on the Kongdoori mountain.

NATIONAL

SRINAGAR

