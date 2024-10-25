Gulmarg Attack: Gondola Ropeway Shut As Precautionary Measure
Date
10/25/2024 5:07:31 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Authorities on Friday temporarily shut the Gondola ropeway service at the resort town of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district as a precautionary measure following the killings of four people, including two soldiers, in a terror attack, officials said.
Two soldiers and two army porters were killed in the attack on Thursday while another porter and a soldier were injured. Terrorists attacked a vehicle of the force six kilometres from Gulmarg, a tourist hotspot.
ADVERTISEMENT
The officials said,“The Gondola cable car project in Gulmarg's Bota Pathri sector has been temporarily shut following Thursday's terror attack. The shutdown is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of tourists and staff.”
ADVERTISEMENT
The Gondola, known for attracting tourists year-round with stunning views and unique mountain experiences, is expected to resume operations once security assessments and measures are complete, they further said.
Local authorities are working closely with security agencies to monitor and address the situation, they added.
Read Also
Farooq Abdullah Urges Pakistan To Stop Violence, Find Way To Form Friendship With India
No Amount Of Condemnation Is Enough: Priyanka On Gulmarg Attack
The Gondola in Gulmarg is the second longest and second highest cable car service in the world. A two-stage lift ferries people to and from the Kongdoori mountain, near the Apharwat peak at a height of 13,976 feet.
The first stage transfers from the Gulmarg resort at 8,694 feet to Kongdoori station in the bowl-shaped Kongdoori Valley. The second stage of the ropeway takes tourists and skiers to a height of 13,058 feet on the Kongdoori mountain.
NATIONAL
SRINAGAR
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN25102024000215011059ID1108817860
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.