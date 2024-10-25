Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Subsidiary Announces First Dealership Deal In Market Projected To See Record Sales

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Bloomberg analyst projects 2024 EV sales in the U.S. at nearly 2 million units, making up 13% of new-car purchases

Mullen subsidiary inks first commercial dealership agreement with LaFontaine Automotive Group Bollinger Motors expects to start delivering the Bollinger B4 later this year

While some headlines in the past few months make it seem like the electric vehicle is in trouble, a recent“Car and Driver” article forecasts that EV sales are just getting started.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) , an emerging EV manufacturer, appears to support that projection, with the recent announcement that its subsidiary, Bollinger Motors, has entered a distribution deal with LaFontaine Automotive Group to become its first commercial dealership ( ).

In related news, Car and Driver recently debunked the idea that EV sales are slowing.“Over the past few months, multiple media outlets have suggested that U.S. sales of electric vehicles are losing steam, or have stalled out, or look grim for 2024, or that makers, dealers and buyers are...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to MULN are available in the company's newsroom at



About GreenCarStocks

GreenCarStocks

(“GCS”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on electric vehicles (“EVs”) and the green energy sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GCS is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GCS brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GCS is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenCarStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenCarStocks website applicable to all content provided by GCS, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

GreenCarStocks

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

GreenCarStocks is powered by

IBN