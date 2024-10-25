Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Subsidiary Announces First Dealership Deal In Market Projected To See Record Sales
10/25/2024 4:06:14 AM
Bloomberg analyst projects 2024 EV sales in the U.S. at nearly 2 million units, making up 13% of new-car purchases
Mullen subsidiary inks first commercial dealership agreement with LaFontaine Automotive Group
Bollinger Motors expects to start delivering the Bollinger B4 later this year
While some headlines in the past few months make it seem like the electric vehicle market is in trouble, a recent“Car and Driver” article forecasts that EV sales are just getting started.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) , an emerging EV manufacturer, appears to support that projection, with the recent announcement that its subsidiary, Bollinger Motors, has entered a distribution deal with LaFontaine Automotive Group to become its first commercial dealership ( ).
In related news, Car and Driver recently debunked the idea that EV sales are slowing.“Over the past few months, multiple media outlets have suggested that U.S. sales of electric vehicles are losing steam, or have stalled out, or look grim for 2024, or that makers, dealers and buyers are...
