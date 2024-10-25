Italian Hemp Groups Urge EU To Intervene As Italy Seeks To Ban Hemp Derivatives
Date
10/25/2024 4:06:09 AM
Hemp associations in Italy are asking that the European Union
intervene against an amendment
that would prohibit the production and trade of hemp derivatives and inflorescences. This includes derivatives with a THC level of less than 0.2%.
The amendment was included in a security measure that is currently being debated in the House.
The hemp associations believe that the move to add this amendment to the bills may be infringing European rules on the movement of goods and free competition. The approval of the security bill may impact agro-industrial...
