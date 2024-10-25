Hempnewsbreaks Astrotech Corp. (NASDAQ: ASTC) Subsidiary Partners With Multistate Testing Lab To Market Proprietary Aglab Solutions

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Astrotech (NASDAQ: ASTC) , an innovative science and company, and its subsidiary, AgLAB, have entered into a master lease agreement with SC Labs; the companies are working together to jointly the AgLAB 1000-D2(TM)

mass spectrometer and the AgLAB Maximum Value Process

testing method to SC Labs customers. AgLAB has pioneered applications featuring the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology

that specifically target the hemp and cannabis markets while SC Labs, one of the largest multistate cannabis and hemp-testing labs in the United States, delivers industry-leading, science-based innovations in cannabis and hemp testing. The partnership between the two entities extends SC Labs' analytical services directly into its clients' production spaces by offering AgLAB's solutions that provide real-time feedback for optimizing distillation efficiency. AgLAB noted that the AgLAB 1000 product development involves a high degree of risk and uncertainty with no guarantee that any new product will be successfully developed.“We are thrilled to announce the agreement between AgLAB and SC Labs,” said Astrotech CEO and CTO Thomas B. Pickens III in the press release.“Working together, SC Labs' customers gain access to our AgLAB MVP

solution for use directly in their production facilities. We anticipate the AgLAB MVP

method will improve customers ending-weight yields by an average of 20%, and these gains should go directly to their bottom line.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Astrotech Corp.

Astrotech

is a mass-spectrometry company that launches, manages and commercializes scalable companies based on its innovative core technology through its wholly owned subsidiaries. 1st Detect

develops, manufactures and sells trace detectors for use in the security and detection market.

AgLAB

develops and sells chemical analyzers for use in the agriculture market.

BreathTech

is developing a breath-analysis tool to screen for volatile organic compounds that could indicate bodily infections and compromised conditions.

Pro-Control

is developing the mass-spectrometry technology for use in chemical manufacturing processes. Astrotech is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to ASTC are available in the company's newsroom at



