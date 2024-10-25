Hempnewsbreaks Astrotech Corp. (NASDAQ: ASTC) Subsidiary Partners With Multistate Testing Lab To Market Proprietary Aglab Solutions

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Astrotech (NASDAQ: ASTC) , an innovative science and technology company, and its subsidiary, AgLAB, have entered into a master lease agreement with SC Labs; the companies are working together to jointly market the AgLAB 1000-D2(TM)
mass spectrometer and the AgLAB Maximum Value Process
testing method to SC Labs customers. AgLAB has pioneered applications featuring the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology
that specifically target the hemp and cannabis markets while SC Labs, one of the largest multistate cannabis and hemp-testing labs in the United States, delivers industry-leading, science-based innovations in cannabis and hemp testing. The partnership between the two entities extends SC Labs' analytical services directly into its clients' production spaces by offering AgLAB's solutions that provide real-time feedback for optimizing distillation efficiency. AgLAB noted that the AgLAB 1000 product development involves a high degree of risk and uncertainty with no guarantee that any new product will be successfully developed.“We are thrilled to announce the agreement between AgLAB and SC Labs,” said Astrotech CEO and CTO Thomas B. Pickens III in the press release.“Working together, SC Labs' customers gain access to our AgLAB MVP
solution for use directly in their production facilities. We anticipate the AgLAB MVP
method will improve customers ending-weight yields by an average of 20%, and these gains should go directly to their bottom line.”
About Astrotech Corp.
Astrotech
is a mass-spectrometry company that launches, manages and commercializes scalable companies based on its innovative core technology through its wholly owned subsidiaries. 1st Detect
develops, manufactures and sells trace detectors for use in the security and detection market.
AgLAB
develops and sells chemical analyzers for use in the agriculture market.
BreathTech
is developing a breath-analysis tool to screen for volatile organic compounds that could indicate bodily infections and compromised conditions.
Pro-Control
is developing the mass-spectrometry technology for use in chemical manufacturing processes. Astrotech is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit
