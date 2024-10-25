Arab League Underscores Need For International Will To Stop Israeli War On Gaza And Lebanon

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Arab League stressed the need for international will to stop the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, and to activate all available tools, most notably the Security Council playing its assigned role to prevent the region from slipping into a cycle of violence from which the world will not be spared.

Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ambassador Hossam Zaki said in a speech during the International in Support of Lebanon's the People and Sovereignty, held today in the French capital, Paris, that Israel has become, with its bloody crimes that have extended throughout a whole year in Gaza, and then Lebanon, a rogue state against international law and order.

Israel's behavior has become the greatest threat to peace and security in the region and the world, and it is chronicling with its crimes a miserable stage in human history that reflects the collapse of human values and the rights of individuals and peoples to life, freedom, justice, and equality, he said.

Zaki pointed out the difficult circumstances that the Lebanese people are going through as a result of the dangerous Israeli aggression and its brutal, random strikes on all Lebanese regions, targeting innocent civilians, including children, women and paramedics, which resulted in the killing and wounding of thousands of them, in addition to the displacement of more than 1,200,000 people due to threats, terror and the destruction of their homes and villages.

MENAFN25102024000067011011ID1108817672