28 Palestinians Martyrediin Deadly Israeli Massacre In Khan Younis

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A devastating Israeli early Friday morning in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, has resulted in the murder of 28 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, according to local sources.

Sources told Palestinian news agency (WAFA) that the Israeli military targeted a house in Al-Manara area of Khan Younis. The attack not only led to significant loss of life but also left dozens injured.

Last night, Israeli occupation forces carried out an airstrike on a residential complex in the Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza, resulting in the murder and injury of approximately 150 civilians, including women and children.

The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since Oct. 2023 has so far resulted in at least 42,847 documented Palestinian fatalities, with over 100,544 others injured. Thousands of victims are feared trapped under rubble, inaccessible to emergency and civil defense teams due to Israeli attacks.

Israel's genocidal attacks continue unabated despite calls from the United Nations Security Council for an immediate ceasefire and directives from the International Court of Justice urging measures to prevent genocide and alleviate the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

