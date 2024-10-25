French Pavilion At Milipol Qatar 2024 To Feature 24 Companies

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Milipol Qatar, the leading global event for homeland security and civil defence, will take place in Doha from October 29 to 31.

This major gathering reflects the strong partnership between France and Qatar, bringing together leaders, officials, and security agencies to showcase the latest innovations in the security sector.

As part of the strategic partnership that exists between France and Qatar and the privileged relationship in the field of internal security and a few weeks after the Olympic and Paralympic Games marked by an exceptional cooperation between the French and Qatari security forces, the Minister Delegate for Everyday Security, attached to the Minister of the Interior, Nicolas Daragon, will lead the French delegation attending Milipol-Qatar and have the opportunity to meet with the Qatari authorities.

The France Pavilion, featuring 24 companies - the largest foreign delegation - will spotlight advancements in cybersecurity, critical infrastructure protection, and counter-terrorism technologies. Exhibitors will present cutting-edge solutions, including quantum computing, tactical equipment, and integrated surveillance systems, underscoring France's commitment to excellence in security and defense, addressing both governmental and civilian needs.

France and Qatar's security relationship has gained momentum with H H the Amir's state visit to France last February and the signing of new agreements. An important milestone was the French-Qatari cooperation to secure the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.“Following the resounding success of the recent Olympic and Paralympic Games, where our collaborative efforts in security were pivotal, I am pleased to highlight that France continues to lead as the largest foreign pavilion at Milipol. This significant presence underscores the strength and depth of the partnership between France and Qatar, and reaffirms our shared commitment to advancing security and innovation,” said H E Jean-Baptiste Faivre, Ambassador of France to Qatar. Participating French companies aim to expand their influence in military, law enforcement, and industrial sectors while seeking local partnerships.

Milipol Qatar presents a unique opportunity for visibility among decision-makers and business development in this growing market.

The French security sector is particularly vibrant including physical products, electronic devices, and cybersecurity services. The security industry comprises over 1,100 companies, employing 125,000 people, with 50% of revenue coming from exports.

The French Pavilion is organised by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Seine-et-Marne in collaboration with Business France, the Trade Department of the French Embassy, showcasing the brand“Choose France.”