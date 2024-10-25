Office Simulation Day Helps Student-Athletes Learn About Workplace Environments

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Aspire Academy's grade 12 student-athletes have been about the steps needed to transition from education to the workplace and ultimately be successful in that environment.

The Academy's Human Resources (HR) team organised the“Office Experience Simulation Exercise” event to offer the student-athletes a realistic experience of applying for jobs and then integrating into the workplace.

Aspire Academy's Director of Human Resources, Khalid AlHamar, explained why the exercise was so important.

“This exercise is a crucial part of Aspire Academy's holistic approach to educating our student-athletes. It is not just about educating them in the classroom. It is about preparing them for life after school, too,” he explained.

“It is our duty to equip our student-athletes with all the necessary tools and information for them to be able to thrive after they have left us.”

“This collaboration between our outstanding HR team and the school is also a clear demonstration of how teamwork at the Academy works to develop Qatar's future leaders. Working together, we have provided a hands-on and immersive experience for the student-athletes to fully understand what it is like to be part of a workplace.”

Using role-play and workshop interactions with members of Aspire's HR team, the student-athletes were introduced to various topics such as the best way to compile CVs, the recruitment office, how to prepare for a job interview and then what to expect once you start at a company.

Each workstation had practical tasks and scenarios that were specifically designed to help the participants understand the day-to-day operations and expectations of a professional workplace.

The student-athletes had to earn points as they visited each station and were evaluated on their engagement, problem-solving skills, performance in tasks, and ability to work within a team. They were also offered feedback to help them understand their strengths and highlight any areas where there is room for improvement.

In addition to developing their own personal skills in different scenarios, it was a chance for the student-athletes to improve their understanding of company policies and procedures.