Kuwait Moi: Draft Traffic Law To Prevent Recklessness, Lower Deadly Accidents

KUWAIT, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- The overhaul of the traffic regulations as seen in the new draft law aims at preventing recklessness while driving as well as lower number of deadly accidents in Kuwait, said an official at the of Interior on Thursday.

Speaking to KUNA in an interview, Assistant Undersecretary for Traffic and Operation Affairs Major General Yusuf Al-Khadda said that the new law, reviewed by judicial bodies in Kuwait, was sent by First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense, and Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah to the cabinet last week for approval. It would be then referred to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

He revealed that the current law, implemented since 1979, did not represent enough deterrence for violators, adding that the smallest fine such as illegal parking was set at KD 15 (around USD 48.9).

Major General Al-Khadda indicated that the country witnessed an average of 300 accidents a day with around 90 percent due to recklessness and also the use of cellphones while driving.

The fine for cellphone usage while driving would be hiked up from KD five (USD 16.3) to KD 75 (USD 244.7) according to the new law, he said, adding that the fine for not wearing seatbelts would be increase from KD 10 (USD 32.6) to KD 30 (USD 97.9).

The security official said that fine for reckless driving would be hiked from KD 30 (USD 97.9) to KD 150 (USD 489.5).

The new law would see the fine for racing on public roads increased from KD 50 (USD 163.1) to KD 150 (USD 489.5), Al-Khadda pointed out.

He went on to say that the fine for run-down vehicles and cars causes excessive noise would increase from KD 10 (USD 32.6) to be at KD 75 (USD 244.7).

Parking in spots dedicated for the disabled would see a fine of KD 150 (USD 489.5) instead of the KD 10 (USD 32.6) previously, he affirmed, adding that speeding tickets, according to the new law, would increased from between KD 20 to KD 50 (USD 65.2 and USD 163.1) to between KD 70 and KD 150 (around USD 228.4 and USD 489.5).

Asked about driving in suspicious manner, the security official said that the new law would address the issue in three categories.

Category one, those attempting to drive or drove under the influence -- i.e. drugs, and alcohol -- usual saw a fine of KD 1,000 (USD 3,263) previously, but with the new law, offenders would be paying no more than KD 3,000 (USD 9,791), Major General Al-Khadda asserted, adding that violators might face prison time of no less than a year to no more than two years.

He revealed that category two addressed those who drove under the influence and caused damage to public or private properties would face a fine of no less than KD 2,000 (USD 6,527) and no more than 3,000 (USD 16,318) with a possible prison sentence of no less than a two years and no more than five years.

Major General Al-Khadda said that category three included those driving under the influence and caused injuries or deaths, indicating that such violators face a fine of no less than KD 2,000 (USD 6,527) and no more than KD 5,000 (USD 16,318) with a possible prison sentence ranging from no less than two years to more than five years.

He revealed that article 33 bis of the new law would allow the court to issue its own verdict or according to a request from the Interior Ministry, which would allow for vehicles impounding if defendants proved guilty of any of the violations included in the article.

Violations include crossing red traffic light, driving recklessly, going beyond speed limits, racing on public streets, driving cars (buggies) in areas where the vehicles are not supposed to be, going against traffic flow, using handled devices while driving, Operating unlicensed motor vehicles without licensed plates or damaged plates, and using private vehicles to transport passengers for a fee without permit.

He added that the new law included article 39 bis allowed the court to replace the imprisoning with other punishments including community service without pay for no more than a year with no more of eight hours of work daily.

Perpetrators also may also be sentence to attend awareness and rehabilitation programs in various bodies according to the sentencing issued.

Major General Al-Khadda also indicated that the article allowed the court to force defendants to pay for damages resulting from the crimes or violations committed.

The official indicated that the new law would allow legal and security authorities to impose house impounding for violating vehicles until the sentence is served.

When ratified, the new traffic law would be published in the official gazette Kuwait Al-Kuwait Al-Yawm (Kuwait today) and there would be a period of three months to amend Interior Ministry programs and allow for media campaigns before implementing the new regulations.

When asked about the number of licenses in Kuwait, Major General Al-Khadda revealed that there were around 1.9 million licenses in Kuwait and 2.5 million vehicles, saying that residents, with the arrival of the new law, would be allowed to own one vehicle only with the Interior Minister setting guidelines in this regard. (end)

