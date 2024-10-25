Netry Air Ambulance Service In Kolkata Expands Operations, Offering Life-Saving Medical Transportation

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, October 23, 2024 - Netry Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata is thrilled to announce the expansion of its operations to Kolkata, providing essential life-saving medical services to the region. With its commitment to excellence and expertise in air ambulance services, Netry Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata aims to bridge the gap in emergency medical care in surrounding areas.



Netry Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata Provides Quick and Reliable Emergency Medical Flights



Netry Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata provides quick and reliable emergency medical flights for patients in need. With a team of highly trained medical professionals and state-of-the-art air ambulances, Netry Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata ensures swift and efficient transfers, ensuring that patients receive the critical care they require promptly.



In addition to expanding operations, Netry Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata continues to offer its reliable services in Patna. The experienced team at Netry prioritizes patient safety and comfort during transfers, providing a seamless journey for patients requiring medical transportation.



Netry Air Ambulance Service in Patna Ensures Safe and Comfortable Transfers for Patients



With a fleet of well-equipped air ambulances and a team of dedicated professionals, Netry Air Ambulance Service in Patna guarantees safe and comfortable transfers for patients, regardless of the distance or complexity of the case. Their commitment to saving lives through efficient medical transportation has earned them the trust and appreciation of patients, medical professionals, and healthcare institutions.



With a team of highly skilled medical professionals and state-of-the-art equipment, Netry Air Ambulance Service in Patna ensures safe and efficient transfers for patients in critical need. Offering a range of services, including emergency medical flights, organ transportation, and repatriation, Netry Air Ambulance Service in Patna provides the highest quality care during medical transportation.

Miore Visit:



Company :-Netry Air Ambulance

User :- Netry Air Ambulance

Email :...

Phone :-+91 79708 77108

Mobile:- +91 79708 77108

Url :-