This Dhanteras And Diwali, ORRA Fine Jewellery Unveils An Exquisite Festive Collection

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, October 24, 2024: As the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras and Diwali approaches, the essence of tradition and cultural celebration comes alive in every home throughout the nation. The festival of lights holds profound significance with people embracing cultural heritage and by purchasing in jewellery and inviting wealth and prosperity. In an effort to enhance the joyous celebration of Dhanteras, ORRA Fine Jewellery is excited to unveil exclusive collection, intricately designed for this festive season.



These exceptional festive jewellery will not only represent a dedication to uphold tradition, but also accentuate the charm of contemporary design. These designs are crafted to make a powerful impression, whether teamed with a sequin saree, your authentic silk sarees, Paithanis, or any festive attire. They promise to mesmerize and take your celebrations up a notch, adding a touch of elegance.



Mr. Dipu Mehta, Managing Director of ORRA Fine Jewellery, shares, "At ORRA, we deeply value the cultural importance of jewellery in India, and our newest collection perfectly merge traditional craftsmanship with modern design. These necklaces not only narrate a unique tale but also cater to individual style and aesthetics, while embodying the festive spirit of celebration and joy that characterises the season."



With the new collections, be it traditional or contemporary, ORRA is aiming to enhance age-old customs with carefully crafted designs, while also catering to the changing preferences of our valued customers. In keeping with the Dhanteras and Diwali tradition of buying jewellery, ORRA has also developed plans tailored for younger customers who wish to participate in this significant custom. This season, customers can explore stunning collections through customized EMI plans and avail exclusive discounts.



As part of Dhanteras & Diwali celebrations, ORRA Fine Jewellery is pleased to extend the following exclusive offers to valued customers:



· Upto 25% off on Diamond Jewellery



· Flat 20% off on Diamond Bangles



· Flat 25% off on making charges of Gold Jewellery

· 0% interest EMI



· 0% deduction on old gold jewellery





*Terms and Conditions apply





About ORRA:



The journey of a million gazes began in 1888 before it meta morphed into ORRA. From sculpting and manufacturing diamonds to crafting and retailing the finest diamond and gold jewellery, ORRA has come a long way since its inception. Today, ORRA is one of India's finest bridal jewellery retail chains, having spread its glow with 95 Stores across 40 Cities and has consistently been at the forefront of design, leadership, and product innovation with 5 global design centers.

