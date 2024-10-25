Zelensky Calls On Communities To Engage With Friendly Regions Abroad To Implement Victory Plan

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Ukrainian communities to start engaging with their friendly regions from other countries to implement the Victory Plan.

The head of the Ukrainian state spoke before the participants of the of local and regional authorities under the President of Ukraine, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Now it is important to engage everyone. Our meeting today is of strategic importance – we are talking about engaging Ukrainian communities. We always work with our partners at all levels... Dear communities, I ask you to start this work at the level of your relations with regions in partner countries. We can win this war only in unity and only together - Ukrainians, Europeans, and the entire free world. This is exactly what needs to be conveyed to the societies that stand with us, that are willing to support our Plan. I am asking you to take up this work," Zelensky said.

He noted that the just end of the war depends on the implementation of the Victory Plan.

"Ukraine has drafted a Victory Plan, which is aimed at interaction with all our partners who can really strengthen Ukraine so that we end this war justly for Ukraine and Ukrainians. All our people, every Ukrainian community, desire this the most. At the same time, we understand that it depends not only on the wishes of Ukrainians. Our people, millions of people, are doing everything possible to ensure that the country survives the war and that Ukrainian society is protected from Russian attacks. But there are things that only our partners can provide, and this is precisely what is indicated in our Victory Plan," the president noted.

He recalled that he had previously presented the points of the Plan to leading foreign partners, adding that the government is working on its implementation at all levels.

"I presented the points of the Plan to the United States and our key European partners. In addition, our working groups, government officials, the Verkhovna Rada, the President's Office worked at their level, everyone is involved in working at the team level. I also met with representatives of our civil society so that the most influential Ukrainian public organizations could become advocates of the Plan's points," the head of state noted, calling on everyone to join in its implementation.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Victory Plan includes five points: one geopolitical, two military, as well as one each on economy and security.

The first point implies receiving an invitation to NATO. The second concerns defense, in particular, the transfer of a clear list of weapons capable of sustain the Ukrainian Army. The third point presupposes setting up deterrence forces. The fourth deals with strategic economic cooperation and increasing sanctions pressure on the aggressor state. The fifth point is designed for the post-war period and stipulates the possibility of replacing certain military contingents of the U.S. Army now stationed in Europe or on other continents, with Ukrainian units.