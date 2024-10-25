عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tusk: EU Enlargement To Be Key Focus Of Poland's EU Council Presidency

Tusk: EU Enlargement To Be Key Focus Of Poland's EU Council Presidency


10/25/2024 12:10:32 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During Poland's upcoming presidency of the EU Council, which begins in January, the country will prioritize the enlargement of the European Union.

This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, according to Ukrinform, citing Reuters .

Tusk discussed Poland's priorities for the EU presidency during a joint press conference with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić in Belgrade. He emphasized that close cooperation with Serbia would also be a key focus.

Read also: Poland ready to provide extra energy supplies to Ukraine in winter diplomat

"During the Polish presidency, enlargement, including close cooperation with Serbia, will be at the centre of my attention," Tusk said.

As reported earlier, Poland has expressed dissatisfaction with Germany's plans to reintroduce border controls and has initiated consultations on this issue at the EU level.

MENAFN25102024000193011044ID1108817568


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search