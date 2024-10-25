Tusk: EU Enlargement To Be Key Focus Of Poland's EU Council Presidency
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During Poland's upcoming presidency of the EU Council, which begins in January, the country will prioritize the enlargement of the European Union.
This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, according to Ukrinform, citing Reuters .
Tusk discussed Poland's priorities for the EU presidency during a joint press conference with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić in Belgrade. He emphasized that close cooperation with Serbia would also be a key focus.
"During the Polish presidency, enlargement, including close cooperation with Serbia, will be at the centre of my attention," Tusk said.
As reported earlier, Poland has expressed dissatisfaction with Germany's plans to reintroduce border controls and has initiated consultations on this issue at the EU level.
