COP29 Discussed At 4Th Meeting Of Ambassadors Of Balkan And Black Sea Forum
10/25/2024 12:10:25 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Greece Arif Mammadov spoke about the
priorities and initiatives of the COP29 chairmanship at the 4th
meeting of the Ambassadors of the Balkan and Black Sea Forum,
Azernews reports, citing the post shared in the X
of Azerbaijan Embassy in Greece.
"Ambassador Arif Mammadov hosted the 4th meeting of Ambassadors
of the Balkan and Black Sea Forum. During the meeting, Ambassador
Mammadov informed his colleagues about the "green agenda" of
Azerbaijan, the priorities and initiatives of the COP29 Presidency,
and encouraged them to support this issue," the post reads.
Recall that in June, the Azerbaijani diplomat discussed the
possibilities of cooperation in a meeting with Christos Bouras,
rector of the University of Patras, Greece.
At the beginning of the year, the ambassador presented his
credentials to the President of Greece, Katerina
Sakellaropoulou.
