Jordan Congratulates On UN Anniversary

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 24 (Petra)-- On the occasion of United Nations Day and the organization's founding anniversary, which falls on October 24, the of Foreign and Expatriates congratulated the UN.Ambassador Sufian Qudah, the ministry's official spokesperson, commended the United Nations for its crucial contribution in advancing global peace, security, and development as well as protecting human rights during the past almost 80 years.Ambassador Qudah reaffirmed Jordan's unwavering adherence to the goals and ideals of the UN Charter because he firmly believes that international cooperation and multilateralism serve as the cornerstones for addressing the intricate issues that the region and the globe are currently experiencing.He continued by saying that because of its many functions in delivering humanitarian aid, settling disputes, halting climate change, and advancing sustainable development, the UN continues to be a ray of hope for nations and peoples hoping for a more equitable and peaceful world.Jordan is proud of its long and successful collaboration with the United Nations, particularly in the areas of refugee assistance and regional peace initiatives, Ambassador Qudah noted.He reaffirmed the Kingdom's unwavering dedication to aiding the UN in its endeavors and to keeping up its productive contributions to the accomplishment of its admirable objectives. In order to create a future of peace, stability, and prosperity for everybody, he also stated the Kingdom's desire to maintain tight ties with the UN and its specialized agencies.