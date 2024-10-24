Foreign Ministry Follows Up On Missing Of Jordanian Citizen In Grand Mosque
Date
10/24/2024 11:01:09 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Oct. 24 (Petra)-- The Ministry
of Foreign and Expatriates' Directorate of Operations and Consular Affairs investigated the report of a Jordanian national who vanished in the Grand Mosque in Mecca while conducting Umrah rituals.
Ambassador Sufian Al-Qudah, the ministry's official spokesperson, confirmed that the ministry is following up with the relevant Saudi authorities on the citizen's search after learning
that contact had been lost with her. This is being done through the Directorate of Operations and Consular Affairs and the Jordanian Consulate General in Jeddah.
Additionally, Ambassador Al-Qudah said that the Ministry is still working with all relevant parties to locate the missing individual and guarantee her safe return to the Kingdom as soon as possible, adding that the Directorate of Operations and Consular Affairs is in constant communication with her family.
MENAFN24102024000117011021ID1108817331
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.