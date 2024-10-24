Foreign Ministry Follows Up On Missing Of Jordanian Citizen In Grand Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 24 (Petra)-- The of Foreign and Expatriates' Directorate of Operations and Consular Affairs investigated the report of a Jordanian national who vanished in the Grand Mosque in Mecca while conducting Umrah rituals.Ambassador Sufian Al-Qudah, the ministry's official spokesperson, confirmed that the ministry is following up with the relevant Saudi authorities on the citizen's search after that contact had been lost with her. This is being done through the Directorate of Operations and Consular Affairs and the Jordanian Consulate General in Jeddah.Additionally, Ambassador Al-Qudah said that the Ministry is still working with all relevant parties to locate the missing individual and guarantee her safe return to the Kingdom as soon as possible, adding that the Directorate of Operations and Consular Affairs is in constant communication with her family.