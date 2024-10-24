Stefanchuk Met With His Slovak Counterpart To Discuss Ukraine's Victory Plan

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk and the acting Chairman of the National Council of the Slovak Republic Peter Žiga discussed the importance of supporting partners in order to implement the Victory Plan.

According to Ukrinform, Stefanchuk posted this on .

The parties discussed the development of relations between the countries, in particular at the level of parliaments.

Stefanchuk noted that this would be facilitated by the creation of a friendship group with Ukraine in the National Council of Slovakia. He also invited his colleague to pay a visit to Ukraine.

Stefanchuk and Žiga exchanged views on the Victory Plan and the importance of each of its points.

The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada emphasized that“Ukraine seeks a just and sustainable peace and needs further support from partners and allies.”

Stefanchuk thanked his colleague for his personal participation in the third parliamentary summit of the international Crimean Platform.

He also expressed his gratitude to Slovakia and its people for the support and assistance provided to Ukraine and its citizens since the first days of the full-scale Russian invasion.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Slovakia is ready to expand operations to repair military equipment on the border with Ukraine.

Photo: Ruslan Stefanchuk/Facebook