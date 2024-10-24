Central MSEC Was Given Almost 19,000 Decisions On Disability For Review - Almost All Of Them Were Upheld

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Central Medical and Social Expert Commission (MSEC) upheld almost 17,000 decisions of the regional MSECs subordinate to it on granting disabilities, which were sent to them for review by law enforcement officers in the course of investigating criminal cases against employees of the TCC, VLC and MSEC on the facts of assistance in evading mobilization and going abroad.

This is stated in the statistics provided to Ukrinform by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

It is noted that as of January 1 of this year, employees of the National and the State Bureau of Investigation conducted investigations in 312 criminal proceedings of this category. The vast majority of these cases were investigated by the National Police - 308, and 4 cases by the SBI.

Already this year, the National Police and the SBI have opened another 161 criminal proceedings (NP - 158, SBI - 3) on the facts of assistance in evading mobilization and going abroad by employees of the TCC and JV, MLC and MSEC .

Zelensky:system should be abolished

“During the investigation, almost 23,483 medical expert cases were seized, of which 18,968 cases were sent to the Central Medical Expert Commission to verify the decisions made. The Central Medical Expert Commission upheld 16,992 decisions in medical expert cases. In 1,588 of these cases, the review is ongoing. In 66 medical expert cases, the Central Medical Expert Commission canceled the decisions made and notified the persons of the Central Medical Expert Commission of suspicion in respect of 6 such decisions,” the prosecutor's office informed.

It is noted that law enforcement officers have already completed investigations in 118 cases of assistance in evading mobilization and traveling abroad. They have already submitted 79 indictments to the courts.

At the same time, pre-trial investigations are still ongoing in 193 criminal proceedings.

As Ukrinform reported, on October 5, SBI officers detained and notified the head of the Khmelnytsky Regional Center for Medical and Social Expertise of suspicion of illicit enrichment. Prior to that, on October 3 and 4, law enforcement officers conducted a series of searches in the official's offices and at the place of residence of the official and her close relatives.

In the office of the head of the MSEC, they found USD 100,000, as well as a number of forged medical documents, lists of evaders with names and fictitious diagnoses. At the home of the official and her relatives, SBI officers found almost USD 5 million 244,000, EUR 300,000, more than UAH 5 million, branded jewelry and jewelry.

Expert on corruption in: issue lies in legislation allowing for abuse

On October 16, the online publication Censor disseminated information that almost all prosecutors in Khmelnytsky region were found to be disabled of the 2nd group, according to the decision of the chief doctor of the MSEC, Tetiana Krupa. In addition, they have been receiving and continue to receive disability pensions from the state for many years - according to the decisions of the head of the Pension Fund, Oleksandr Krupa, who is the son of Tetiana Krupa. In particular, according to journalists, 49 prosecutors, including the head of the Khmelnytsky Regional Prosecutor's Office, Oleksii Oliynyk, received disability pensions.

After that, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin signed an order to conduct an internal investigation into whether 50 prosecutors in Khmelnytsky Oblast had received disability in recent years.

On October 17, Oleksii Oliynyk , the head of the Khmelnytsky Regional Prosecutor's Office, is dismissed from his post at his own request.

On October 22, President Volodymyr Zelensky chaired a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council to discuss the situation with medical and social expert commissions (MSECs) and the abuse of disability by officials of various government agencies.

On the same day, the President enacte the NSDC's decision, which, among other things, liquidated the MSECs as of December 31.

After the NSDC meeting, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin announced that he considered it right to resign from his post.